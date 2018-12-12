Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2019

With the promise of a new year upon us comes the promise that a few fan-favorite TV series and movies will be yanked from Netflix.

A number of titles will be cut from the streaming platform throughout the month of January, so make sure you squeeze in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in January, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 1/1:

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

LEAVING 1/1 (continued):

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

LEAVING 1/4 – 1/19:

Leaving 1/4/19:

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving 1/13/19:

It Follows

Leaving 1/14/19:

Armageddon

Leaving 1/18/19:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 1/19/19:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

AWARD-NOMINATED NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

With awards season just around the corner, make sure you’re up to date on all the award-nominated films and shows Netflix has to offer.

The Kominsky Method: Nominated for three Golden Globe awards (Best Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Series – Musical or Comedy, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series), The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.

Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.

‘OZARK’: SEASON 2

If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so, especially after Jason Bateman was recently nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe for his work. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the risks he took in season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz).

Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller. Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.

‘DUMPLIN”

Jennifer Aniston stars in Dumplin’, an original Netflix film based off the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy that follows an overweight beauty pageant contestant to prove a point to her mother (Aniston). But the bigger star of the film might be Dolly Parton, whose music soundtracks the movie. In fact, Parton even earned a Golden Globe nod for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies.”

‘ROMA’:

Critics are raving over Roma, a foreign language film nominated for not one, not two, but three Golden Globe Awards in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film categories. The film works as Alfonso Cuarón’s poem to his youth, shot by Cuarón himself in straight black and white in Mexico City.

Roma follows a woman named Cleo who is based off his real-life nanny and depicts life as it is lived in his bourgeois corner of Mexico City, showcasing the powerful family dynamic Cleo has with her employers.

Roma is available to stream on Netflix Dec. 14, 2018.