Netflix Is Removing an Iconic ’90s Movie Next Week

The Netflix streaming library is losing a bit of nostalgia next week.

Space Jam, the 1996 star-studded live-action animated sports comedy film starring Michael Jordan, Danny DeVito, Bill Murray, and more, is set to exit the Netflix streaming library on Tuesday, April 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A tag on the film on the Netflix platform now reads, “Last day to watch on Netflix: March 31.” A reason for the movie’s departure is unclear, but it likely boils down to the usual reason of licensing agreements.

Play video

Directed by Joe Pytka and written by Leo Benvenuti, Steve Rudnick, Timothy Harris, and Herschel Weingrod, Space Jam released in theaters in November 1996. The film starred NBA superstar Michael Jordan, who teams up with the Looney Tunes for a winner-take-all basketball game against the Monstars, a group of aliens known as the Nerdlucks who stole their basketball skills from other NBA superstars.

Along with Jordan, DeVito, and Murray, the film also starred Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, and Larry Johnson, as well as Billy West, Dee Bradley Baker, Bob Bergen, Bill Farmer, Maurice LaMarche, June Foray, Paul Julian, and Kath Soucie in the voice cast.

The film was a massive success, not only grossing over $250 million worldwide on a $80 million budget, which at the time made it the highest-grossing basketball film of all time, but also rising to be considered one of the most beloved films of the ‘90s.

Although the film received a rotten score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes of just 44%, Space Jam was otherwise a massive success. The movie grossed over $250 million worldwide on a $80 million budget, which at the time made it the highest-grossing basketball film of all time, and has since risen to be considered one of the most beloved films of the ‘90s. It holds a 63% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unfortunately for fans of the film, streaming Space Jam hasn’t always been easy. The movie was largely absent from streaming platforms before it joined HBO Max (now Max) in 2021. Since then, it has been tossed back and forth between platforms.

It’s unclear when or if Space Jam will end up on a new streaming service following its Netflix departure. Outside of Netflix, Space Jam is available to rent or buy on platforms including Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.