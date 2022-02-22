This Netflix Horror Movie Is So Scary That Viewers Are Losing Sleep After Watching

A recent Netflix horror movie is so scary that viewers have reported not being able to sleep after watching it. Titled The Wasteland, the movie follows a family living “isolated from society” who has their “tranquility” disturbed by a “horrific creature that would put the bounds that (tie) them to test.” The film is directed by David Casademunt from a script he wrote with Martí Lucas and Fran Menchón. The Wasteland features just a few main characters and runs just over 90 minutes long, which makes it an easy watch before tucking yourself in at night.

Reporting on the film, BGR notes that it has garnered some critical praise, with RogerEbert.com’s Nick Allen writing, “All three performers give robust performances that demand a lot of reverence to the story’s self-seriousness.” He continued, “Even when The Wasteland gets a little dry, there is still the respite of a full-bodied performance.” Miguel Romero Fernández of Cinemanía (Spain) added, “Without great fuss or technical fanfare, The Wasteland confronts us with our worst demons through the immense Inma Cuesta and Asier Flores’ tremendously moving mother-child relationship.”

Netflix has had a lot of luck with foreign-produced horror projects lately and also recently debuted a brand new horror movie that is so beyond messed-up many viewers may not even be able to stomach it. The film is titled Two and is about “two strangers [who] awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together,” per an official synopsis from Netflix. The pair “are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.” BGR was first to report on the bizarre new Spanish horror flick and noted that it’s already getting some very candid reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Icky in that Human Centipede way, as excruciating as any torture porn thriller, and damned ridiculous by the time all is said and done,” wrote Movie Nation film critic Roger Moore. “[Two] is full of confusion and terror and adrenaline. I only wish the stakes could’ve been somehow raised to avoid a flat final act,” added Paste Magazine writer Lex Briscuso. Finally, Nick Schager from The Daily Beast gave Two a more positive review, writing, “A bit of focused, frenzied exploitation cinema, [director Mar] Targarona’s film delivers what it promises with enough skill and wit to provide a temporary rush, even if it’s too insubstantial to truly scar.”