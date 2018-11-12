Netflix Holiday Programming Complete List: New Titles, Originals, and Christmas Classics

Holiday streaming season is here, and Netflix is ready to spread the cheer, the streaming giant releasing its list of holiday titles.

According to the streaming giant, Nov. 12 marks the official start of the holiday streaming season, PEOPLE reports, and Netflix is giving Santa a run for his money this year, debuting a number of new titles and stocking its shelves with the perfect holiday binge watches. After delighting the world with A Christmas Prince last year, Netflix is doubling down on holiday content.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Put on your ugliest holiday sweater, grab a cup of hot chocolate, and keep scrolling to see every title coming to the “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Netflix” streaming lineup.

New on Netflix

The Holiday Calendar

“Kat Graham stars with Ron Cephas Jones in a movie about a magical advent calendar that can do things like give you boots and win you photography gigs. There’s also a love triangle, and it’s William from This Is Us as the grandpa, and sure, there’s a lot happening here, but you’re gonna watch it 10 times anyway. “

Currently available for streaming.



The Princess Switch

“One week before Christmas, Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy, a ‘commoner’ from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa’s helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret’s fiance, the dashing Prince.”

Available Nov. 16.



The Christmas Chronicles

“The Christmas Chronicles, a holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus nd director Clay Kaytis, tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

Available Nov. 22.

​

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

“A year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown, the two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding – but their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she’s cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom.”

Available Nov. 30.



The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

“Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, the series puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations, all hoping to be named America’s Best Amateur Baker.”

Available Nov. 30.



Nailed It! Holiday

“Same hot mess. More jingle. Home-bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible holiday masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.”

Available Dec. 7.



Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones, Jaden Smith, and more star in this “anti-Christmas Christmas special,” which debuts just a little more than a year after the streaming giant premiered the series’ first season.

Available Dec. 7.

​

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

“Christmas wishes come true for Lobo, whose favorite cousin arrives for a surprise visit, and for Glorb, who wishes he could be everywhere at once!”

Available Dec. 7.



Fuller House: Season 4

Perfect for the holidays, Fuller House is returning with its fourth season in December, with the season four premiere episode titled “Oh My Santa.”

Available Dec. 14.



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Just months after making its Netflix debut, this series, based on the comics of the same name, will return for a holiday special full of witches, ghost stories, and holiday cheer. “But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors—both welcome and unwelcome—you never know what might come down the chimney…”

Available Dec. 14.

Currently Streaming

Currently Streaming – Netflix Originals

A Christmas Prince

A Very Murray Christmas

BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special

Christmas Inheritance

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life



Currently Streaming – Christmas Classics

Love Actually

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Get Santa

​

Currently Streaming – Christmas Feels

A Christmas Star

A Holiday Engagement

The Christmas Project

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

Christmas in the Smokies

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Crush

Christmas Ranch

Christmas Wedding Planner (new Nov. 15)

Christmas with a View

Coffee Shop

Dear Santa

Holiday Baggage

Holiday Breakup (expires Dec. 15)

How Sarah Got Her Wings

Merry Kissmas

Miss Me This Christmas

The Christmas Candle

The Spirit of Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas



Currently Streaming – Misc.

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Chill with Bob Ross (new Dec. 1)

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast

A Russell Peters Christmas

All American Christmas Carol

Trailer Park Boys: Xmas Special

Christmas Cracker

Red Christmas

Semana Santa

Currently Streaming – TV Series Episodes

The Office

Season 2: “Christmas Party”

Season 3: “A Benihana Christmas”

Season 5: “Moroccan Christmas”

Season 6: “Secret Santa”

Season 7: “Classy Christmas: Part 1”

Season 7: “Classy Christmas: Part 2”

Season 8: “Christmas Wishes”

Season 9: “Dwight Christmas”



Friends

Season 2: “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”

Season 3: “The One with Rachel Quits”

Season 4: “The One with The Girl From Poughkeepsie”

Season 5: “The One with The Inappropriate Sister”

Season 7: “The One with The Holiday Armadillo”

Season 8: “The One with The Creepy Holiday card “

Season 9: “The One with Christmas in Tulsa”



Glee

Season 2: “A Very Glee Christmas”

Season 3: “Extraordinary Merry Christmas”

Season 4: “Glee, Actually”

Season 5: “Previously Unaired Christmas”





​

Gossip Girl

Season 1: “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!”

Season 1: “Roman Holiday”

Season 2: “The Magnificent Archibalds”

Season 3: “The Treasure of Serena Madre”

Season 6: “It’s Really Complicated”



The West Wing

Season 1: “In Excelsis Deo”

Season 2: “Shibboleth”

Season 2: “Noël”

Season 3: “Bartlet for America”

Season 3: “The Indians in the Lobby”

Season 4: “Holy Night”

Season 5: “Abu el Banat”

Season 6: “Impact Winter”

​

That ’70s Show

Season 1: “The Best Christmas Ever”

Season 4: “An Eric Forman Christmas”

Season 5: “Thank You”

Season 6: “Christmas”

Season 7: “Winter”

Season 3: “Hyde’s Christmas Rager”

Season 8: “That ’70s Finale”



Parks and Recreation

Season 2: “Christmas Scandal”

Season 4: “Citizen Knope”

Season 5: “Ron and Diane”



Gilmore Girls

Season 1: “Forgiveness and Stuff”

Season 2: “The Bracebridge Dinner”

Season 3: “That’ll Do, Pig”

Season 4: “In the Clamor and the Clangor”

Season 5: “Women of Questionable Morals”

Season 7: “Santa’s Secret Stuff”