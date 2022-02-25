Hit Netflix Show Earns 4 Billion Minutes of Streaming With New Season

One of Netflix’s hit shows has earned four billion minutes of streaming with the debut of its newest season. According to Deadline, crime-drama Ozark landed “the fourth-highest weekly tally ever to repeat atop Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings.” The outlet reports that, from Jab. 24 to 30, Ozark racked up nearly 4.1 billion minutes of streaming across all the episodes in its first three and half seasons.

Ozark is now second only to , which emerged back in March 2020 with massive streaming numbers of 5.3 billion minutes. For reference, during the same early-pandemic timeframe, when streaming numbers were soaring due to Covid-19 lockdowns, Ozark scored 5.2 billion minutes. Additionally, Deadline reports that Nielsen stated around “60% of Ozark viewers were between the ages of 35 and 64, with the remaining 40% evenly split between 18-34 and 65 and older.” Notably, Ozark still has Season Four Part 2 coming, with the final episodes scheduled to debut Friday, April 29. Please Note: Major Ozark Spoilers Below.

Ozark Season 4, Part 1 debuted Jan. 21 on Netflix and the finale ended with two massive deaths. In the new episodes, viewers are introduced to Javier “Javi” Elizondro (played by Alfonso Herrera), who is the wildly impulsive nephew of Omar Navarro. Javi is Omar’s cartel lieutenant, but it’s clear he has his sights set on taking his uncle’s throne.

Over the first seven Season 4 episodes, Javi makes his presence felt violently, at one point murdering Sheriff John Nix, who’d been a staple of the show for the first three seasons. This seemed to be the worst Javi was capable of, until the final episode of Season 4 Part 1, when he killed Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore – Ruth’s cousin, played by Charlie Tahan -who’d just gotten married to one another.

Tahan recently sat down with Esquire and reflected on Wyatt’s character development, saying, “I think the option that Ruth was waiting for was, in some capacity, just to get out of the neighborhood. And I think she put a lot of emphasis on Wyatt’s intelligence. He seemed like he had a pension for academia. It just seems like something that I think Ruth would hope for, [that Wyatt] wouldn’t have the similar cyclical life that her family had.”

He continued, “She wanted Wyatt to break that pattern. And I think Wyatt would’ve liked to, too. He just hasn’t had anyone from the outside world telling him and inspiring him to do his own thing. Separate from Ruth, he kind of thinks that he is at a place where it’s as good as it’s going to get for him. I think he found some purpose between Season Three and Four with Zeke.”