'Ginny & Georgia' Star Reveals What Left Her 'Pissed' About Finale

Ginny & Georgia star Sara Waisglass, who plays Maxine Baker, reveals she was very upset over the season finale of the teenage drama/comedy. The show's premiere season ends with the four friends at odds. Max cuts ties with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) for hiding her relationship with Max's twin brother Marcus (Felix Mallard), her other friends Abby and Norah (Katie Douglas and Chelsea Clark, respectively) naturally follow Max's lead and puts the infamous MANG on ice for the foreseeable future. With her friendships severed, Ginny decides to skip town with her little brother. “I would love to see Max and Ginny work through their issues. I would hate for a boy to be the end of such a fantastic female friendship. Already, as it is, I'm so pissed about it!” Waisglass tells Bustle.

“I wish I’d had a friend like [her], someone who’d taken me under their wing,” the Canadian actor, 22, said of the duo's friendship. “But in my high school, it was more ‘every man for himself.’” Making last friendships didn't come easy for Waisglass in school, she reveals, because she was usually working. Since the age of six, she's had an acting career. Her first major gig was a spot in a dove commercial. From there, she went on to star in another major teen drama, Canada's Degrassi, which she starred in for six seasons. “I grew up too quickly because I’d been acting my whole life,” she said.

“You’re forced to be an adult very young, and I was pissed because I didn't get to run around and be loud. I was always working. So Max came along, and [she] was my chance to be free and courageous. I took it as the greatest opportunity of my life," she added. The series certainly served as an outlet as well as a reminder of her past considering the show filmed roughly 20 minutes away from her childhood home in Toronto. There's no word yet as to if the show will be renewed for a second season yet, but if so, she (and the show's fans) are hoping to see MANG let bygones be bygones and move on with their hilarious and somewhat troublesome friendship.