7 Funniest Movies Just Added to Netflix

March 1 has arrived, which means that Netflix just added a new batch of movies and TV shows.

One of the strongest aspect of this month’s offerings is the comedy line-up.

Quirky indie flicks, goofy cult classics and staples of the genre have all made their way to the streaming service.

Scroll through to see the seven funniest movies just added Netflix for March, as well as the full list of arrivals.

‘Adventureland’

Adventureland is an oft-forgotten dramedy from the director of Superbad that has a stellar ensemble cast and scratches a viewer’s quirky comedy itch.

The film centers around a slacker (Jesse Eisenberg) who gets a job at a local amusement park. He bonds with some hilarious co-workers, as well as a romantic interest (Kristen Stewart).

In addition to Eisenberg and Stewart, the cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig and Martin Starr.

‘Beerfest’

Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind Super Troopers, is known for their outrageous brand of comedy, and Beerfest is a prime example.

The troupe stars in this comedy as a group of American buddies who set off to Europe to compete in Beerfest, a German drinking competition.

It’s full of crude humor, which makes it the perfect late night drinking movie for a few friends to check out.

‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is all about a down-on-his-luck guy who digs himself out off a dreadful situation.

Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) gets dumped by his famous girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) in humiliating fashion and just cannot cope. He decides to try and shake his depression by traveling to Hawaii for a vacation.

Much to his surprise, he finds out Sarah and her rockstar boyfriend (Russell Brand) are staying at the same resort. As one would expect, hilarity and awkwardness ensues.

‘Ghostbusters’ / ‘Ghostbusters 2’

There’s not much to say about the original Ghostbusters films that has not been said a million times before.

The duo of supernatural comedies combines the talents of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as everyone’s favorite ghost-hunting goofballs. Plus, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis come along for the ride, as well.

Whether you have slept on the film for years or are ready to watch it for the 100th time, there is no better time to revisit the flicks.

‘Jackass: Number Two’

If you’ve every the Jackass TV show or any of the movie versions, you know what you’re getting here.

An ensemble of young guys put their bodies on the line for some utterly ridiculous stunts. Highlights in Number Two include Bam Margera getting a penis-shaped brand on him, Johnny Knoxville flying into the sky on a rocket and Steve-O piercing a fish hook into his cheek.

It’s also worth noting that Knoxville debuts his “Bad Grandpa” bit here, where he dresses up as an elderly man and does crude pranks with his “grandson.” That was expanded into a full-length film in 2013.

‘Wet Hot American Summer’

It was surprising when Wet Hot American Summer disappeared from Netflix, being as the streaming service is the home for all things Wet Hot.

Both the prequel and sequel series are Netflix originals, as well as a documentary about the making of the original film.

Regardless of it’s saddening removal, we’re thrilled that the campy camp comedy is back on Netflix.

You can see the the full list of Netflix arrivals for March 2018 below.

Coming March 1:

Avail. 3/1/18

300

21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

Coming March 2-15

Avail. 3/2/18

B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/4/18

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/5/18

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/6/18

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/7/18

Aftershock

Avail. 3/8/18

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/9/18

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/10/18

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Avail. 3/12/18

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Avail. 3/13/18

Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/15/18

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

Coming March 16-31:

Avail. 3/16/18

Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/19/18

In Search of Fellini

Avail. 3/20/18

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/18

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Avail. 3/23/18

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/24/18

Red Trees

Avail. 3/27/18

Men on a Mission: 2018

Avail. 3/28/18

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Avail. 3/30/18

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/31/18

Let Me In