7 Funniest Movies Just Added to Netflix

March 1 has arrived, which means that Netflix just added a new batch of movies and TV shows.
One of the strongest aspect of this month’s offerings is the comedy line-up.
Quirky indie flicks, goofy cult classics and staples of the genre have all made their way to the streaming service.
Scroll through to see the seven funniest movies just added Netflix for March, as well as the full list of arrivals.
‘Adventureland’
Adventureland is an oft-forgotten dramedy from the director of Superbad that has a stellar ensemble cast and scratches a viewer’s quirky comedy itch.
The film centers around a slacker (Jesse Eisenberg) who gets a job at a local amusement park. He bonds with some hilarious co-workers, as well as a romantic interest (Kristen Stewart).
In addition to Eisenberg and Stewart, the cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig and Martin Starr.
‘Beerfest’
Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind Super Troopers, is known for their outrageous brand of comedy, and Beerfest is a prime example.
The troupe stars in this comedy as a group of American buddies who set off to Europe to compete in Beerfest, a German drinking competition.
It’s full of crude humor, which makes it the perfect late night drinking movie for a few friends to check out.
‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’
Forgetting Sarah Marshall is all about a down-on-his-luck guy who digs himself out off a dreadful situation.
Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) gets dumped by his famous girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) in humiliating fashion and just cannot cope. He decides to try and shake his depression by traveling to Hawaii for a vacation.
Much to his surprise, he finds out Sarah and her rockstar boyfriend (Russell Brand) are staying at the same resort. As one would expect, hilarity and awkwardness ensues.
‘Ghostbusters’ / ‘Ghostbusters 2’
There’s not much to say about the original Ghostbusters films that has not been said a million times before.
The duo of supernatural comedies combines the talents of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as everyone’s favorite ghost-hunting goofballs. Plus, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis come along for the ride, as well.
Whether you have slept on the film for years or are ready to watch it for the 100th time, there is no better time to revisit the flicks.
‘Jackass: Number Two’
If you’ve every the Jackass TV show or any of the movie versions, you know what you’re getting here.
An ensemble of young guys put their bodies on the line for some utterly ridiculous stunts. Highlights in Number Two include Bam Margera getting a penis-shaped brand on him, Johnny Knoxville flying into the sky on a rocket and Steve-O piercing a fish hook into his cheek.
It’s also worth noting that Knoxville debuts his “Bad Grandpa” bit here, where he dresses up as an elderly man and does crude pranks with his “grandson.” That was expanded into a full-length film in 2013.
‘Wet Hot American Summer’
It was surprising when Wet Hot American Summer disappeared from Netflix, being as the streaming service is the home for all things Wet Hot.
Both the prequel and sequel series are Netflix originals, as well as a documentary about the making of the original film.
Regardless of it’s saddening removal, we’re thrilled that the campy camp comedy is back on Netflix.
You can see the the full list of Netflix arrivals for March 2018 below.
Coming March 1:
Avail. 3/1/18
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
Coming March 2-15
Avail. 3/2/18
B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/4/18
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/5/18
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/6/18
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/7/18
Aftershock
Avail. 3/8/18
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/9/18
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/10/18
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Avail. 3/12/18
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
Avail. 3/13/18
Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/15/18
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Coming March 16-31:
Avail. 3/16/18
Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/19/18
In Search of Fellini
Avail. 3/20/18
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/21/18
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Avail. 3/23/18
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/24/18
Red Trees
Avail. 3/27/18
Men on a Mission: 2018
Avail. 3/28/18
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
Avail. 3/30/18
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/31/18
Let Me In