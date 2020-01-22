Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2020

As the second month of the new decade creeps closer on the calendar, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout February 2020 to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

With the streaming wars in full effect (looking at you, Disney+), a number of TV shows and movies will be cut from Netflix in February, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in February, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 2/11 – 2/20

Leaving 2/11/20:

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving 2/14/20:

District 9

Leaving 2/15/20:

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving 2/18/20

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving 2/19/20:

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving 2/20/20:

Lincoln

LEAVING 2/21 – 2/28

Leaving 2/21/20:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving 2/26/20:

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving 2/27/20:

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving 2/28/20:

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

LEAVING 2/29

Leaving 2/29/20:

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

AWARD-NOMINATED NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE

Netflix has several buzzy films and series making a lot of headlines this awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.

Unbelievable: Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life podcast episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.

Dever and Wever were both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the show as a whole was up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.

‘LIVING WITH YOURSELF’

Paul Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in Living With Yourself, where he works double time playing two versions of himself. His character, burned out on life and love, goes to a mysterious spa treatment only to discover that he has been replaced by a better version of himself.

Season 1 of Living With Yourself is available to stream on Netflix now. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the show will return for a second season.

‘THE CROWN’ – SEASON 3

The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England’s Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (and earned a Golden Globes win in the process), as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (earning a Globes nod) and Helena Bonham Carter (again, grabbing a Globes nod) as Princess Margaret.

As a whole, The Crown earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Television Series – Drama.

All three seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix now.

‘DEAD TO ME’

For Dead to Me, Christina Applegate was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, as well as its respective category at the Emmy Awards, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Applegate stars as Jen, a widow who unexpectedly finds a friend in another woman played by Linda Cardellini, who is harboring a shocking secret that could turn Jen’s world upside down.

Season 1 of Dead to Me is streaming on Netflix now. Netflix officially renewed the series for a second season, although it’s unclear when it will premiere.

‘THE KOMINKSKY METHOD’ — SEASON 2

The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles. Douglas was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, as was Arkin for Supporting Actor. The two also earned nods in the same categories for Emmys this year, and the series as a whole was up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Globes.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kominsky Method are available to stream now.