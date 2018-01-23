Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in February

All good things must come to an end, and for several movies and shows, February marks the end of their run on Netflix‘s popular streaming service.

The options leaving the streaming service includes a number of classic films like Brubaker and King Arthur.

And by the end of the short month, some fan-favorite TV shows will no longer be hosted on the platform (think: Family Guy and Burn Notice).

As sad as you may be to say goodbye to these TV seasons or movies, Netflix chases the bad news with the good. The company will also roll out several exciting new titles in February for your viewing pleasure. After you read what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions to the streaming queue coming throughout the month.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February.

Leaving 2/1:

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Leaving 2/2-2/28:

A Ballerina’s Tale

Leaving 2/3/18

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Leaving 2/5/18

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Leaving 2/10/18

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Leaving 2/11/18

A Little Bit of Heaven

Leaving 2/12/18

Honeymoon

Leaving 2/14/18

Family Guy: Season 1-8

Leaving 2/15/18

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

Leaving 2/16/18

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Leaving 2/17/18

Freakonomics

Leaving 2/19/18

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Leaving 2/20/18

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Leaving 2/21/18

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Leaving 2/24/18

Jane Got a Gun

Leaving 2/28/18

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1

Most anticipated shows of 2018:

As you mourn the upcoming loss of these movie and TV shows from the streaming queue, look at the bright side. There are plenty of new series and seasons hitting your small screen this winter and spring, so it’s time to go on the hunt for your favorite.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated TV shows hitting the air this year.

‘ROSEANNE’

Easily one of the most talked-about series heading to the small screen in 2018 is the Roseanne revival coming to ABC in March.

Same cast. New episodes. New Year! #Roseanne Returns March 27th. pic.twitter.com/VdjsT3uCFx — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) December 28, 2017

After 21 years, nearly the entire cast of the working-class comedy will reunite for a nine-episode 10th season, including Dan Conner (John Goodman) who was revealed to have been dead in the original show’s final episode. Taking the lead of other reboots like Will & Grace, Roseanne will ignore the revelation and Dan will appear as a live season regular alongside Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and company.

You can catch the whole family when Roseanne returns to ABC on Tuesday, March 27 with back-to-back episodes.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’:

Hulu hit The Handmaid’s Tale is a TV series adaptation of author Margaret Atwood’s novel by the same name, and has been heavily praised by both critics and fans.

No turning back. Season 2 of The #HandmaidsTale returns April 2018, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/yPcPQY8hxJ — The Handmaid’s Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) November 14, 2017

It tells the story of Offred, a Handmaid in a dystopian future where women have become subjugated through a religious regime uprising.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), O. T. Fagbenle (Doctor Who), and Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black).

Season two of the series is scheduled to drop in April of 2018, and it will certainly be a top contender for TV awards in 2019.

‘American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace’:

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace stars Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered the fashion icon.

Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #ACSVersace. The next installment of FX’s award-winning original series premieres January 17. pic.twitter.com/popBjBvwId — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 15, 2017

In additon to Ramírez and Criss, the series also stars Max Greenfield as Santo Versace, Annaleigh Ashford as Elizabeth Cote, Nico Evers-Swindell as Phil Cote, Finn Wittrock as Jeffrey Trail, Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s partner.

The critically-acclaimed series premiered January 17 on FX as a weekly spot, but it’s worth the binge if you haven’t been keeping up already.

‘9-1-1’:

Not to be confused with the William Shatner-hosted 1990s smash series Rescue 911, this debut FOX drama will follow “the lives of Los Angeles first responders” including police officers, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers.

Retweet to meet a first responder and set a reminder for the @911onFOX premiere on January 3 at 9/8c. #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/LERyn0A3I4 — 9-1-1 (@911onFOX) December 27, 2017

It stars Angela Bassett (American Horror Story: Coven), Peter Krause (Parenthood), Connie Britton (Nashville), and Kenneth Choi (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

The thrilling freshman series debuted on January 3 and airs weekly Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

‘Big Little Lies’:

Big Little Lies debuted as a limited series last February and quickly became a favorite among viewers and critics, raking in awards at the 2018 Golden Globes earlier in January.

The series stars A-list talents including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern as they navigate a tale of murder and mischief in their town of Monterey, California.

While the book-based dramedy was originally billed as a mini-series, HBO announced it has renewed the show for a second season to air at a later date. For now, season one is worth the binge (or re-watch).

‘Sharp Objects’:

Arrival star Amy Adams makes her return to the small screen in a new limited series for HBO this summer. Many details are still under wraps, but it will revolve around “a crime reporter fresh out of a psych hospital for her years of self-harm” who “returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, to investigate the murders of two little girls.”

The series, based from a book of the same name, also stars Patricia Clarkson (Six Feet Under), Eliza Scanlen (Home and Away), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Madison Davenport (Shameless), Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), and Matt Craven (NCIS).

While no specific premiere date has been revealed, Sharp Objects will reportedly debut this summer with eight episodes.