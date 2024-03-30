Jennifer Leak Dead at 76: Actress Was Known for Beloved '60s Movie

Actress Jennifer Leak died on March 18, according to The East Hampton Star. The outlet cites the ailment of progressive supranuclear palsy in her obituary. She was 76.

Leak is best known in popular culture for her role in Yours, Mine and Ours, the hit 1968 comedy movie about a large blended family. Leak played one of the daughters, Colleen, in the film. Lucille Ball played her mother, and Henry Fonda played her stepfather. (The movie was remade under the same title in 2005, though Leak was not involved.)

Outside of the Yours, Mine and Ours, her legacy in the TV world comes in the form of guest roles on various soap operas. She had credits on The Young and Restless, One Life to Live, Guiding Light, Another World and Ryan's Hope. Elsewhere in the television medium, she popped up on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ironside, Wojeck and the original version of Hawaii Five-O.

Among those paying tribute to Leak was Tim Matheson, her ex-husband and co-star in Yours, Mine and Ours.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Jennifer Leak's passing," Matheson wrote on Facebook. "She wasn't just my screen sister in Yours, Mine and Ours, but also my beloved first wife. Jennifer was a remarkable woman, strong, lovely, and incredibly talented. My deepest condolences go out to her husband of 47 years, James D'Auria and their multitude of friends."

Leak chose to donate her brain tissue to Mayo Clinic for research. She will be cremated and buried in Rumney, Wales.