Netflix Fans Say New Horror Movie 'Within' Is so Terrifying They’re ‘S—ing Themselves'

Netflix's latest slate of Halloween-themed programming isn't disappointing, and an addition made to the streaming service earlier this month has been dubbed so terrifying by some that they have not only been left sleepless, but also "s—ing" themselves. Within, the 2016 film from director Phil Claydon, debuted on Netflix UK earlier this month, and various reports of lingering scares have been flooding social media ever since.

I get an @Netflix email saying what’s new... and it’s a horror movie I directed a few years ago #Within so yeah that’s on Netflix now pic.twitter.com/RsQ3teftJL — Phil Claydon (@PhilClaydon76) October 6, 2019

Starring Michael Vartan, Nadine Velazquez, and Erin Moriarty, the film is a paranormal tale following the Alexanders, who move into a new home in a peaceful suburban neighborhood. Their start at a new life, however, is upturned when strange things begin to occur around them, forcing them to uncover the deadly secrets within their new home.

Netflix subscribers eager to tune into the film got more than they bargained for, however, and social media has been flooded with comments from viewers so disturbed by the movie that they are experiencing negative effects.

If you are going to watch #Within on Netflix tonight leave the landing light on, check inside your wardrobes and take the dog upstairs to bed with you 😱 #scaresville — Karen Southern (@Kzzzza) October 11, 2019

"So just watched [Within] on [Netflix] [and] was a really good film but very freaky!!!!" one person wrote. "Recommend a watch though."

"If any one is after a good horror movie to watch... WITHIN on Netflix," another recommended the film.

I’m watching Within on Netflix and keep literally shitting myself every 7 minutes 😟 — 𝚜 (@fatcowugh) October 27, 2019

"Watching [Within] on Netflix. Canny little twist on the usual Haunted House horror," added another.

"Just watched the movie [Within]," another viewer commented. "It's creepy!"

However, not everyone bought in to the creepiness of the film, with some saying that it didn't scare them at all.

"The movie [Within] on [Netflix] is like when an algorithm wrote a script after watching two horror movies," one wrote.

Regardless, Within joins a growing list of films and TV series on the streaming giant to be crowned horrifying by viewers, following on the heels of The Haunting of Hill House, Marianne, Typewriter and Eli, all of which have left viewers experiencing less than desirable after affects such as sleep loss and anxiety.

The film is currently available for streaming for Netflix subscribers living in the U.K. It is unclear if the title will be released in the United States, though the streamer has plenty of other Halloween-themed titles for American viewers.