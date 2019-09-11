Netflix Fans Furious Over Cancellations, Fire Back at the Streaming Giant on Twitter

Netflix’s decision to cancel The OA, among other shows, really ticked off its users. The move struck a chord so much with its viewers that they decided to orchestrate a rebellion of sorts. Those who were upset took to Twitter where a hashtag became their weapon for the attack.

That is where the hashtag, “Cancel Netflix” took flight as users voiced their frustrations over the streaming service.

“Hi [Netflix] we are tired of being ignored. Being disrespected. Being invalidated. And having the content that we pay for taken away from us without even being given a reason for it. [Cancel Netflix] because we need to take a stand, and stop playing nice,” one user tweeted.

Another tweet mentioned how the user personally reached out to Netflix but to no avail, “Just spoke to @netflix again, they state there are no updates regarding the show, but there has been a ton of calls cancelling accounts. I just scheduled my cancellation. Thanks for the giant disappointment [Netflix] #SaveTheOA ! #CancelNetflix“

I am going to #CancelNetflix Tuesday because @netflix: ☑️ Cancelled The OA

☑️ Cancelled Santa Clarita Diet

☑️ Cancelled Sense8

☑️ Raised their prices

☑️ Ignored their customers

☑️ Their employees harass fans

☑️ Won’t release rights to The OA — Believer of Impossible Things (@YtheYandY) September 9, 2019

Many people will say The OA and Santa Clarita Diet were cancelled because of lower viewership, yet according to Business Insider they were two of the most popular shows (so far) this year on streaming services. #CancelNetflix — Hannah (@hannah_syzygy) September 10, 2019

When The OA was announced it would be forgoing future seasons, fans of the shows quickly were up in arms. Brit Marling, a co-creator on the show, took the time to comment on the situation.

“[I’m] deeply sad not to finish this story,” she said, and also added that “while we cannot finish this story, I can promise you we will tell others.”

The surprise cancellation came after the show’s second season.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”