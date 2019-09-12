Netflix: Everything to Watch Thursday Night

Wondering what’s good to stream on Netflix these days? If you’re in-between seasons of your favorite Netflix original series, or simply looking to buy some time before the next episode of Succession on HBO, check out what’s streaming on Netflix and other streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

‘THE I-LAND’ — NETFLIX

A sci-fi mystery that fans of projects like The Hunger Games and Lost can appreciate, The I-Land begins with 10 people waking up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there. The plot quickly thickens as they attempt to get back home, making it difficult to tell where the simulation ends and reality begins.

Thursday marks the series debut of The I-Land; with just seven episodes, it’s the perfect weekend binge.

The I-Land is streaming on Netflix now.

‘THE MIND, EXPLAINED’ — NETFLIX

If you’ve ever wondered what’s going on inside your head, this new Netflix original series will help illuminate things like dreams, anxiety disorders, memory and psychedelics — all expertly narrated by Emma Stone. Whether you’re watching out of innate curiosity or simply to try and re-spawn the brain cells you felt leave during your reality TV binge (no judgment), these five episodes of The Mind, Explained has you covered.

The Mind, Explained is streaming on Netflix now.

‘MR. MOM’ — VUDU

Michael Keaton fans might remember the 1983 film Mr. Mom; Walmart’s streaming service, Vudu, gives the film a modern twist with a present-day reboot. In Mr. Mom, longtime stay-at-home mom Megan (Andrea Anders) unexpectedly bags her dream job — which means her husband Greg (Hayes MacArthur) quits his own less-than-ideal job, opting to take care of their two kids. As Greg learns the ins and outs of full-time parenting, Megan takes on the ever-changing modern workplace — with both parents feeling out of their element.

Mr. Mom is streaming on Vudu.

CABLE

Looking for some good old fashioned network television? For those who haven’t full cut the cable cord just yet, check out what’s significant on live TV tonight.

8 p.m. ET:

ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate

9 p.m. ET:

Big Brother — CBS

Chasing The Cure — TNT/TBS

This Close — Sundance TV

10 p.m. ET:

Mr. Inbetween (season premiere) — FX

‘SHAMELESS’ (Season 9) — NETFLIX

Still not caught up on Shameless? Those without a Showtime subscription are finally in luck, as Season 9 of the William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum-led series premiered on Netflix earlier this week. In Season 9, fans follow Fiona (Rossum) as she navigates the tricky landmines that come with owning a run-down apartment building on Chicago’s southside. The season will be Rossum’s last, as she announced nearly a year ago that she was leaving the series.

Shameless season 9 is now streaming on Netflix; Shameless season 10 premieres on Showtime Sunday, Nov. 3.

‘ARCHIBALD’S NEXT BIG THING’ — NETFLIX

If you’re looking for a lighthearted series perfect for the kiddos but that won’t drive you, an adult with impeccable taste, crazy, Archibald’s Next Big Thing is the perfect show. Tony Hale’s newest project debuted earlier this week on Netflix, allowing children to experience the delightful oddity behind Buster on Arrested Development and Gary Walsh on Veep. Hale plays the titular character Archibald, a chicken who just wants excitement, but has no idea how to find it — although it always seems to find him.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is streaming now on Netflix.