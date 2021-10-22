Every New Netflix Movie Through the End of 2021

Netflix’s fall movie slate has been keeping subscribers busy since September. The streaming giant plans to release 43 movies through the last four months of 2021. Some of the films are stacked with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch, Idris Elba, Regina King, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence, while others are sure to make stars out of newcomers.

Some of the new films hitting Netflix could be contenders at the Oscars in 2022. Jane Campion, best known for her Oscar-winning classic The Piano, will return with her first feature film since 2009 with The Power of the Dog, starring Cumberbatch as a rancher whose life changes when his brother comes home with a new wife and son. Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Thomasin McKenzie also star in the drama, which will be released on Netflix on Dec. 1 after a limited theatrical run in November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mark your calendars for the Netflix Films coming through the end of the year (thread) — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 23, 2021

Another movie that is sure to get awards attention is Don’t Look Up, a new satire from Adam McKay, the director of Anchorman and The Big Short. The black comedy stars DiCaprio and Lawrence as astronomers who go on a media tour to warn everyone about an asteroid set to destroy the earth. The star-studded cast also includes Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. Scroll on for the full list of upcoming Netflix movies for September, October, November, and December.

September (Part 1)

Sept. 2: Afterlife of the Party

Sept. 3: Worth

Sept. 9: Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (documentary)

Sept. 10: Kate

The highlight in this batch is Worth, starring Michael Keaton as an attorney working on compensation for the families of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack victims. It is directed by Sara Colangelo and is based on attorney Kenneth Feinberg’s book What is Life Worth?. Mary Elizabeth Winstead fans will also want to check out the action movie Kate.

September (Part 2)

Sept. 15: Nightbooks

Sept. 15: Schumacher

Sept. 22: Intrusion

Sept. 24: The Starling

Sept. 24: My Little Pony: A New Generation

Sept. 29: Sounds Like Love

Sept. 29: No One Gets Out Alive

The Starling brings Melissa McCarthy and St. Vincent director Theodore Melfi back together for a comedy about a couple dealing with grief in their own ways. McCarthy stars as Lilly, who is also trying to kill an annoying bird nested in her backyard, while Chris O’Dowd plays her husband Jack. This movie will get a theatrical release on Sept. 17.

October

Oct. 1: The Guilty

Oct. 1: Diana: The Musical

Oct. 6: There’s Someone Inside Your House

Oct. 20: Found

Oct. 20: Night Teeth

Oct. 20: Stuck Together

Oct. 29: Army of Thieves

The Guilty is the big release to watch for in October. This is a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Antoine Fuqua directed with a screenplay by Nic Pizzolatto. The star-studded cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, and Riley Keough. It will be released to theaters on Oct. 1.

November

Nov. 3: The Harder They Fall

Nov. 5: Love Hard

Nov. 5: A Cop Movie

Nov. 10: Passing

Nov. 19: tick, tick… BOOM!

Nov. 24: Bruised

Nov. 24: Robin Robin

Nov. 29: 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Netflix is releasing several of its November films in theaters before they hit streaming. The Western The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Zazie Beetz, opens in theaters on Oct. 22. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM! hits the big screen on Nov. 12. Halle Berry’s Bruised opens on Nov. 17.

December

Dec. 1: The Power of the Dog

Dec. 3: Shawn the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 10: The Unforgivable

Dec. 15: The Hand of God

Dec. 24: Don’t Look Up

Dec. 31: The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog hits theaters on Nov. 17 before it will be available to stream. The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock, opens in theaters on Nov. 24. The Hand of God and Don’t Look Up are also getting theatrical releases on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, respectively. The Lost Daughter will open in theaters on Dec. 17.

Undated

Netflix also announced titles that will be released this fall, but the streamer has not set solid dates for them yet, notes Deadline. Hypnotic and Fever Dream will be released in October. A Boy Called Christmas, A Castle for Christmas, and The Princess Switch 3 will hit Netflix in November. Back to the Outback, Mixtape, and Single all the Way were set for December.