‘Queer Eye’ Star Playfully Mocks Meghan Markle Baking Decision on ‘With Love, Meghan’

Queer Eye‘s Tan France is never shy in giving his opinion in the fashion department, and apparently, he also has no shame when it comes to cooking with friends. His boldness was evident in the newest season of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan, where he playfully roasts Meghan Markle over one of her bestselling products from her As Ever brand.

“What was that you just added?” He asks as Markle decorates a French toast dish. “Flower Sprinkles. I love them,” she replies. “Wow, that’s the gayest shit I’ve seen in a long time,” France jokes, with Markle also laughing.

The sophomore season of the Netflix lifestyle series premiered on August 26. In addition to France, season 2 features other celebrity guests including Chrissy Teigen, and Milk Bar CEO Christina Tosi.

As Ever’s Flower Sprinkles are made with dried rose, calendula, and blue cornflower petals, as well as hibiscus flowers. The product sold out within minutes of its launch. “Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You’ve certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out…again,” read a post on the brand’s Instagram feed. Meghan also shared the news on her Instagram page, writing “Sip sip hooray!”

She previously shared her excitement about the release, saying in an Instagram video, “We spent so much time making sure we had so much more inventory, that’s why we took the time, and you guys are doing it again,” she said. “We’re nearly sold out on everything, and I can’t believe it.” She released her own line of jams, honeys, teas, baking mixes, and more in the Spring.

The second season of the show didn’t make it to the streamer’s Top 10 the week of its release. The first season however, did peak at No. 10 with 2.6M views in its first week, when it debuted in March of this year. The series is part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s first-look arrangement, which began with their Harry & Meghan documentary, becoming Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever amid its December 2022 release.

Since then, documentary series Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus and Prince Harry’s Polo series all failed to debut in the top ten. Their latest show will, however, makes a return for a Christmas special with With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, launching in December.