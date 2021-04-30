Netflix to End Popular Adaptation Series After Upcoming Season 5

✖

Netflix is saying goodbye to yet another popular original series. On Friday, the streaming giant confirmed the fan-favorite series The Last Kingdom will end with its upcoming Season 5, which does not yet have a premiere date. The series is an adaptation of Bernard Cornwell's best-selling The Saxon Stories novels.

News of the cancellation was confirmed by the streamer and producer Carnival Films and first reported by Deadline. In a statement, executive producer Nigel Marchant said, "With such a loyal fanbase, we're excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives." Series star Alexander Dreymon, who portrays Uhtred of Bebbanburg, added, "Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey." The news was shared with fans via a shared to the series' official Twitter account showing the stars behind-the-scenes as Season 5 filming is currently underway in Hungary.

The reckoning is approaching…

It's official! We're all back shooting #Season5 of #TheLastKingdom.

Thank you all so much for your continued support and we'll have more exciting content to share with you soon! pic.twitter.com/llAvG0wptK — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) April 30, 2021

The Last Kingdom initially debuted on BBC Two in 2015 and aired on the network for two seasons before finding its permanent home at Netflix in 2018. Based on Cornwell's novels, the historical drama is set in ninth and tenth century England and follows the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg , a warrior born a Saxon but raised as a Dane. He becomes an unlikely ally of King Alfred of Wessex and his family as the king seeks to unite all the kingdoms of England under one ruler as Vikings ravage the country.

The series was renewed for Season 5 back in July 2020, with the upcoming season, which will be the last and will be based on the ninth and tenth books in Cornwell’s 13-part series. The season is set to find Uhtred charged with training King Edward's first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior. As he realizes his true destiny, he will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss. Set to consist of 10 episodes, Season 5 is currently filming in Hungary. The season will mark Dreymon's directorial debut and will also see several new faces as Patrick Robinson joins the cast as Father Benedict, "a holy man with a troubled past." Sonya Cassidy will star as Eadgifu, "a smart and openhearted Saxon who arrives in Winchester," with Harry Gilby taking on the role of Aethelstan, "a young man trained by Uhtred to follow in his footsteps."

The Last Kingdom is executive produced by Stephen Butchard, Nigel Marchant, and Gareth Neame. Along with Dreymon, the series also stars Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Magnus Bruun, Jeppe Beck, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Millie Brady, Toby Regbo, Eliza Butterworth, and Joseph Millson.