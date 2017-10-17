Netflix Drops Ratings Data, Sort Of

Netflix isn’t one to give away much of its well-secured data, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has just released a few select tidbits of information.

With the birth of Netflix came the birth of the binge watcher, a new group of people whose sport of choice was watching an entire series of a show in one sitting or within the span of 24 hours. Their sporting equipment became their remotes. The competition became finishing the series before anyone else. And according to the streaming service, more than 8.4 million of its subscribers have earned the title.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Titles Just Added to Netflix

“There’s a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story — whether it’s the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show. Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there’s nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing,” Vice President of Original Series Brian Wright said.

While the practice of binge watching isn’t new, Netflix says that it is one that has shown more than a 20-time increase between the years of 2013 and 2016, with Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a revival of the original series, taking the top spot as most popular first 24-hour binge watch.

Other popular original series to binge watch include Fuller House, another revival of an earlier series, Marvel’s The Defenders and Orange is the New Black. Stranger Things, whose much anticipated second season is set to debut October 27th, clocks in at number 10 on the list of 20.

More: Netflix Price Is Set to Increase Again

As for who does the most binge watching? Canadians claim that number one spot with the United States coming in at a close second. Denmark, Norway and Finland finish off the top five.

Next time you decide to kick back and watch an entire series in one sitting, know that you are in the good company of 8.4 million other Netflix subscribers.