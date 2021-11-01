Netflix Drops New Movie About Husband and Wife Who Want to Kill Each Other

Love isn’t always a fairytale, and that is certainly the case for the couple at the center of Netflix’s later chart-topping original film. Dubbed “a chaotic whirlwind of hilarious situations,” The Trip debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, Oct. 15, quickly earning plenty of with its hilarious story of a husband and wife who want to kill one another.

From Tommy Wirkola, The Trip (Norwegian title, Onde Dager) tells the murderous tale of Lars and Lisa, a dysfunctional couple who head to a remote cabin under the guise of reconnecting. Rekindling their romance, however, is the furthest thing from their minds, as they both have intentions to kill the other. As they both plan to end their marriage through murder, they find themselves facing an even bigger threat when unexpected visitors arrive. The film stars Aksel Hennie and Noomi Rapace.

The film reached the No. 8 spot on Netflix’s chart of most-popular movies upon its debut. The film has since fallen out of ranking, with the Top 10 movies chart currently being dominated by more spooky titles amid Halloween, including Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and its sequel, Army of Thieves, Hubie Halloween, and Night Teeth, one of the final additions from the streamer’s annual Netflix and Chills lineup. While The Trip doesn’t currently rank in the Top 10 on Netflix’s U.S. platform, it is still among the most popular titles in other countries, with FlixPatrol streaming data showing that the film ranked among the Top 10 movies in Hong-Kong and Norway, where it ranked No. 2, as of Sunday, Oct. 31. It has an average global ranking of No. 5, according to the site.

Even more promising for the film is its reviews. Currently sitting with an impressive 91% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Trip has been praised as a “gruesomely graphic and pitch-black comedy-horror-thriller loaded with entertaining plot twists great and small.” James Croot wrote for Stuff.co.nz that the film is “90 minutes of occasionally hilarious, sometimes gruesome, slightly queasy, but certainly inventive cinema,” with The Daily Dot’s Audra Schroeder writing that the movie “steps back from the sadness of a crumbling relationship and instead presents its chaotic flipside.”

Given the rave reviews and its Netflix success, it comes as little surprise that Netflix subscribers are boasting about the film on social media. A Decider Twitter poll asking viewers whether the film is worthy of a stream or a skip found 33% of respondents saying “stream it” versus the 16% who said “skip it.” One viewer tweeted, “gore & comedy isn’t my favorite combo but The Trip was great!! I gave it a thumbs up before I got to the end.”