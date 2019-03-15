Netflix Reportedly Drops Lori Loughlin From ‘Fuller House’ Amid College Admissions Scam

Aunt Becky won’t be around Fuller House anymore after Lori Loughlin was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a sweeping college admissions scheme.

TMZ reports that Loughlin will not return for the fifth and final season of Netflix‘s Full House revival.

“Fuller House is not currently in production. Lori is a guest star and was during the previous seasons and there are currently no plans for her to return to the 5th season,” a production source told TMZ on Thursday.

What’s more is that Loughlin was also fired by the Hallmark Channel. In an announcement from Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media, the company said it is no longer working with the 54-year-old, who had long been a staple on its networks.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement Thursday.

Loughlin played Abigail Stanton on the Hallmark Channel’s drama When Calls the Heart, which captured a series-best 2.5 million viewers during February’s season 6 premiere, finishing second only to The Walking Dead in Sunday night cable dramas.

Despite the show’s success, Hallmark said it will not air When Calls the Heart on Sunday amid the scandal, leaving the future of the season in jeopardy.

“We are evaluating all creative options related to the When Calls the Heart series,” the network said.

Loughlin appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on a $1 million bail. She and husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 to guarantee their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admission to the University of Southern California as members of the crew team, despite the fact neither was an athlete.

A judge allowed Loughlin to travel to Canada for work on the Hallmark series until she’s to surrender her passport in December, unless further ordered by the court.

Most recently, Loughlin was in the middle of production for the latest chapter of Garage Sale Mysteries, a Hallmark movie franchise that the company also dropped Thursday.

Loughlin’s other Hallmark projects included 2016’s Every Christmas Has a Story and 2018’s Homegrown Christmas, which also starred Loughlin’s daughter, Isabella.

Loughlin’s other daughter, social media influencer Olivia Rose, had a similar blow on Thursday when Sephora and TRESemme announced they were no longer working with her. She had a longtime Instagram partnership with the cosmetics giant, introducing the $28 Olivia Jade Sephora Bronze & Illuminate Palette with the Sephora Collection in December.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” Sephora’s statement read. Her palette is no longer listed on Sephora.com.

Dozens of other wealthy parents across the country, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, were charged in connection with the $25 million scheme in which parents allegedly bribed college coaches and insiders at college testing centers to help get their children into Ivy League and elite schools.