Netflix Details Geena Davis’ New TV Show

Netflix has released details about Geena Davis’ new show.

From creators, showrunners, and executive producers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, The Boroughs premieres on May 21.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The eight-episode drama, executive produced by The Duffer Brothers, is set in a seemingly perfect retirement community where “a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their ‘golden years’ are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects.”

The Boroughs. Geena Davis as Renee in The Boroughs. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Davis stars in the new series alongside Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg. The Boroughs is actually the culmination of Addiss and Matthews’ childhood dreams.

“When Jeff was a child, all he did was draw monsters. And when Will was a child, he started planning for his retirement,” the showrunners told Tudum. “So a show about a group of retirees who fight monsters really plays to both our strengths. The result is an adventure about a group of unlikely heroes that we can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with.”

Matt and Ross Duffer were ecstatic when they heard the pitch. “For years, we’ve wondered why no one has made a film like Ron Howard’s wonderful Cocoon since, well, Cocoon. Then, out of nowhere, Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for The Boroughs: a story about retirees and monsters,” the Duffer Brothers said. “They were adamant that — unlike so many stories about older characters — this wouldn’t treat aging as a punchline. Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges… along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we’d been dreaming of.”

The Boroughs. (L to R) Clarke Peters as Art, Alfre Woodard as Judy, Alfred Molina as Sam, Denis OÕHare as Wally, Geena Davis as Renee in The Boroughs. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

“While the characters are a little older than the kids in Stranger Things — they ride golf carts instead of bikes — the spirit is very much the same,” they added. “At its core, this is a story about belonging and growing up — no matter your age — filled with adventure, wonder, comedy, scares, and tears. And most importantly, you’re going to fall in love with these characters. Watching legends like Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Denis O’Hare, and Bill Pullman bring them to life was genuinely magical. The monsters are very cool — but it’s the characters who will stay with you.”

Addiss and Matthews say that The Boroughs is “equal parts scary, mysterious, exciting, and emotional,” so fans will want to tune in when the series drops on May 21. Hilary Leavitt executive produces for the Duffer Brothers’ Upside Down Pictures production banner, while Ben Taylor directed the first two episodes and serves as EP.