Netflix Conspiracy Theory Comedy Is a Quick Hit, Smashes Into the Top 10

A new animated workplace comedy is serving up plenty of laughs and success at Netflix. Inside Job, the first adult animation series created in-house by Netflix Animation Studios, is already smashing the streaming charts less than a week after its premiere. The series debuted on Friday, Oct. 22 alongside fellow Netflix original chart-topper Locke and Key Season 2.

Featuring the voices of Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell and Andy Daly, Inside Job focuses on the dysfunctional team at Cognito Inc., a shadow government organization responsible for committing the world’s conspiracies. Among the employees is Reagan Ridley, an antisocial tech genius determined to make the world a better place and make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers. Inside Job is created by Shion Takeuchi, who also serves as executive producer along with Alex Hirsch, creator of Gravity Falls.

In the days since its debut, this animated series has been an unlikely comedic success. The show currently ranks No. 5 overall and among movies on the Netflix U.S. platform, joining the ranks of fellow hits Locke & Key, Maid, Squid Game, and You. Inside Job‘s popularity isn’t limited to the U.S., though, as FlixPatrol data shows the series currently ranks No. 8 in the world behind Maya and the Three, My Name, Dynasty, Maid, Locke & Key, You, and Squid Game. The show has made it into the top ten lists of 36 different countries around the world, success that may be credited to what sets it apart from other titles in the vast adult animation library.

“I do think that what Inside Job brings to the table is a mixture of weirdness, darkness, and heart, which I think is probably like a strange combination, but hopefully in a good way,” Takeuchi told ComicBook.com of what sets the show apart from others, adding of measuring the show’s success, “I think for my personal measure of success would be if people end up, any number of people, even if it’s small, end up loving the characters and connecting with them in any way. Because over the course of the series, they’ve become real people to me, and I love them. And so, I just hope that people genuinely love these characters.”

Thankfully, fans are guaranteed another dose of this clever workplace comedy. When Inside Job was first confirmed to be in the works, Netflix handed the show a 20-episode order, meaning more episodes are guaranteed. The first batch of episodes that just arrived is being dubbed Part 1, with Part 2 set to release at a later, yet to be announced, date.