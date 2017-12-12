Netflix Goes Trolling With New Twitter Bio: ‘Christmas Prince’

After successfully trolling its Twitter followers over the weekend, Netflix isn’t through with having its fun just yet.

In a snarky tweet promoting its original holiday film A Christmas Prince, the streaming giant asked, “The 58 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?”

While some laughed along with the company, many called it out for being “creepy” and Big Brother-like.

Still, it doesn’t seem as if the criticism is affecting Netflix, as its Twitter bio simply reads “Christmas Prince.”

While the company could be promoting its Hallmark-style holiday rom-com, it’s also likely that the film title is acting as a cheeky jab toward those upset with its initial tweet.

On Tuesday, the company issued an official statement defending itself.

“The privacy of our members’ viewing is important to us. This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals,” Netflix said in an official statement.

While most Netflix customers must know that the company tracks viewing patterns and habits, the backlash on social media likely stems from the fact that the company publicly shared some of that viewing information.

Still, Netflix doesn’t seem bothered by the criticism, as streaming numbers have most likely gone up for A Christmas Prince since the tweet went out on Sunday.