Netflix’s New Christmas Movie Is Getting an Unexpected Response

Netflix is known for high-quality series like Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black, and they’re even starting to get buzz around films like Mudbound and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). However, their latest original project goes in a much different direction.

The streaming service is taking a crack at Hallmark’s trademark style of cheesy, sweet and addicting holiday programming, and their first effort is A Christmas Prince.

The film stars iZombie‘s Rose McIver as young journalist who’s sent to the fictional country of Aldovia to write an exposé on a charming prince who’s about to ascend to the throne.

It’s Hallmark-ready spin on The Prince and Me, so it’s not exactly Oscar-worthy. However, Netflix viewers seemed to be attracted to the so-cheesy-it’s-great aspect of the film and are raving about it online.

“I know its a Princess Diaries/Cinderella Story rip off, but I live for s— like Netflix’s A Christmas Prince,” one user wrote. See some of the reactions below.

i know its a princess diaries/cinderella story rip off but i live for shit like netflix’s a christmas prince — dr. general princess (@vibewrecker) November 19, 2017

A Christmas Prince is such a precious movie 😍 — Courtney (@courtneyyy3) November 19, 2017

So I could watch Meyerwitz Stories or 1922. Acclaimed films… Or I could watch Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince” — Thankful Josh (@JoshZYV) November 19, 2017

Netflix, what are you doing.

What is this.

What’s going on.https://t.co/jTGo93zToa — Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) November 19, 2017

omg….I’m crying over The Christmas Prince on Netflix wtf — Shelby Friday 🎄 (@shelbyefriday) November 19, 2017

movie complete with ridiculous nonsensical I-don’t-really-know-you proposal. Gotta love it. #christmasprince — Meghan Scott Molin (@megfuzzle) November 19, 2017

A Christmas Prince is currently streaming on Netflix.