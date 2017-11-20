Streaming

Netflix’s New Christmas Movie Is Getting an Unexpected Response

Netflix is known for high-quality series like Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black, and […]

By

Netflix is known for high-quality series like Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black, and they’re even starting to get buzz around films like Mudbound and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). However, their latest original project goes in a much different direction.

The streaming service is taking a crack at Hallmark’s trademark style of cheesy, sweet and addicting holiday programming, and their first effort is A Christmas Prince.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film stars iZombie‘s Rose McIver as young journalist who’s sent to the fictional country of Aldovia to write an exposé on a charming prince who’s about to ascend to the throne.

It’s Hallmark-ready spin on The Prince and Me, so it’s not exactly Oscar-worthy. However, Netflix viewers seemed to be attracted to the so-cheesy-it’s-great aspect of the film and are raving about it online.

“I know its a Princess Diaries/Cinderella Story rip off, but I live for s— like Netflix’s A Christmas Prince,” one user wrote. See some of the reactions below.

A Christmas Prince is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts