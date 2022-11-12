Netflix Cancels Major Reality Show

Fans of the hit Netflix reality series Selling Tampa won't be catching up with the realtors of Allure Reality any longer. The streaming giant has announced the show is cancelled after just one season. The news comes nearly a year after the show premiered in Dec. 2021 to rave reviews from subscribers. Within 24 hours of its release, the first season shot to No. 1 in the Top 10. Still, it wasn't enough to be renewed. And some of its cast has a theory that race played a huge part in the decision. The show followed an all-Black and Latina-female realty group in Tampa, Florida, making major moves in luxury real estate. Fans have been wondering if the show would return.

Juawana Colbert, Colony Reeves, Anne-Sophie Petit, Tennille Moore, Karla Giorgo, Rena Frazier, Alexis Williams, and Sharelle Rosado – the latter is the head broker of Allure Realty – rounded out the cast. Rosada announced that she was pregnant in the season finale and prepped a move to Miami to live with her fiance, former NFL star Chad Johnson. There were also plans for her to open a Miami office, which she's since done. Apparently, there were talks of a Miami spinoff, but that has reportedly since fallen through.

"When they show us [black women] in a different light — when we're bickering, fighting and name-calling — they get a Season 2 and Season 3, but that's not what we were displaying," Colbert told Page Six amid news of the cancellation. "I feel like we weren't given a second chance, possibly because of what we represented as minority women." She also says there were issues with marketing, and she feels they were at a disadvantage from the start.

As for what led to the decision, Colber says she's confused. Adam DiVello, the creator of the franchise that also includes Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, and producer Skyler Wakil asked the cast to hop on a Zoom call. "Adam specifically said [the decision] was related to numbers but never gave any additional information," Colbert added. "I don't know if he was talking about rating numbers or budget numbers. He just said numbers."

There were also reportedly culturally specific issues. Colbert explained the cast were rushed to prepare for confessionals and interviews, given just an hour of prep time. As African American women, she notes that hair and makeup prep takes longer than their non-Black counterparts on other shows.

"With sew-ins or the types of extensions that typically women of color have to get, we don't work on that same time frame," Colbert explained. "It's not a wash-and-go. Women that are minorities, it's not that easy. Our hair, just in general, takes longer."

Frazier disagrees with Colbert's observations. In an Instagram post, she wrote: "Netflix was always open with the series performance and stats on its streaming platform. I wish that the numbers and outcome were different, I wish that a show about Black women making their way in the world of real estate held the world's attention for longer than it did, but for whatever reason it didn't."