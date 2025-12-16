‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Working on a New Show

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is diving into the 1950s Los Angeles underground in a new show for MGM+, according to Deadline.

Sutter is reportedly developing a noir hour-long series following a private investigator “dealing with crime and dirty cops in the shadow of glamorous Hollywood,” although a rep for MGM+ declined to comment on reports of the show.

Sutter is reportedly showrunner on the project in addition to writer and executive producer via his SutterInk production company.

This will mark a return to the Los Angeles crime genre for Sutter, who got his start as a staff writer on FX’s The Shield before rising through the ranks to become an executive producer. He went on to create the biker gang drama Sons of Anarchy for the network and co-create its spinoff, Mayans M.C.

Last year, Sutter abruptly exited his Netflix western The Abandons three weeks before the Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson-led project he created was set to wrap, reportedly due to creative differences with the streamer. The series debuted on Netflix last week.

Sutter is currently working on Apple TV’s Nomad, co-writing the series alongside showrunner Chris Collins. The series, which has Jason Momoa poised to star, is set in the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw bikers, as a “warrior torn between two lives, two callings and two families must decide which path defines his true destiny,” as per Deadline.

Sutter previously opened up to Complex in 2012 about the research he’s done into the world of motorcycle clubs, saying he “met a lot of guys on both sides of the law” while writing both Sons of Anarchy and The Shield.

“I tried to stay in close contact with at least my circle of associates that I’ve met in the life, just to make sure that the vibe in the outlaw community is that people are still digging the show, and that we’ve never crossed the line where people feel like they’re being exploited,” he explained. “For the most part, I’ve maintained that and I’ve made some deep connections and some friendships.”