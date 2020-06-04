It has been announced that Netflix has canceled the original reality competition series Next in Fashion after only one season. The show was hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France and Alexa Chung, and featured eighteen designers facing off in a variety of challenges based around a various trends and design styles that have had global fashion influence. According to Variety, France confirmed the new, saying, "We’re not doing a second a season."

South Korean designer Minju Kim was victor and the end of Season 1. She claimed the top prize of $250,000, as well as the opportunity to debut her collection with Net-a-Porter, a luxury fashion retailer. The 10-episode first, and only, season featured a number of notable guest judges from the fashion industry, included Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, and Phillip Lim. Additionally, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, 'Dao'- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne and Tommy Hilfiger, also served as guest judges on the show.

This story is developing...