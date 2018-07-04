Netflix Beats Broadcast, Cable, YouTube as New No. 1 Choice for Viewing, Survey Says

Netflix reigns supreme when it comes to viewing options.

The streaming giant has proven once again that it has secured a place in American living rooms, a recent survey conducted by Cowen & Co. finding that it is the most popular platform for viewing entertainment on TV, beating out broadcast networks, YouTube, and Hulu, according to Variety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The survey, which enlisted 2,500 adults and penned the question “Which platforms do you use most often to view video content on TV?,” found that 27 percent of respondents favored Netflix, while basic cable came in second with 20 percent. Broadcast scored 18 percent, while YouTube raked in 11 percent of the total votes.

“Over the long term, assuming [Netflix] is able to continue to increasingly offer great content, this lead clearly bodes well for further value creation,” Cowen & Co. analysts wrote in a research note.

What’s more is that Cowen & Co. expects Netflix’s global footprint to grow exponentially by 2028, estimating that international subscribers will grow from 83.6 million at the end of 2018 to 255.2 million in 2028.

“Owning a leading international content-production footprint and ramping relationships across the talent ecosystem should prove beneficial to NFLX’s ability to increase production in those markets, much of which is produced at a lower cost than similar content produced in Hollywood,” analysts wrote.

The survey results do not come as much of a surprise, considering that a CNBC All-American Economic Survey that polled 801 Americans found that Netflix tallies 51 percent of American streamers, while Amazon only tallied 33 percent and Hulu grossed 14 percent.

Although that survey only polled American streamers, Netflix has solidified its footprint in international markets as well. In April, the Los Gatos, California-based company announced that it would be adding a number of new movies and series from around the world.

“Our belief is that great storytelling transcends borders. When stories from different countries, languages and cultures find a worldwide platform where the only limitation is the creator’s imagination, then unique, yet universal, stories emerge that are embraced by a global audience,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said at the time.

The additions include Italian original movie Rimetti A Noi I Nostri Debiti, Idris Alba-starring comedy Turn Up Charlie, an untitled series from France about the 1984 murder of Grégory Villemin, and many more.

The announced additions came on the heels of Netflix’s announcement that it intends to spend $7.5 billion on new content in 2018, with plans to produce and release an estimated 700 TV shows and movies.