Netflix Is Axing Two Iconic Tom Hanks Movies in July

Tom Hanks fans may want to schedule a movie night soon, as two of the actor's most beloved films are leaving Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both available to stream for about one more month. After that, you'll have to look somewhere besides Netflix to find these classics.

Netflix makes monthly announcements about new movies and TV shows coming to its catalog and those that are leaving it as well. Sadly, the streamer often loses fan-favorite titles when the licensing agreements run out or the intellectual property rights change hands. These days many studios and parent companies have their own streaming services and they're trying to bring their movies home to stream there. It's not clear if that's the case here, but You've Got Mail is streaming on HBO Max and Forrest Gump is streaming on Paramount+, so at least there is somewhere else to watch them when they leave Netflix lter this month.

For many fans, Forrest Gump is probably Hanks' most iconic role as an actor. He plays a man who has an unspecified mental disability -- the closest the film comes to diagnosing Forrest is to say that he has a "low I.Q." This makes it an interesting movie to rewatch, as some viewers find the depiction of disability offensive because of its ambiguity these days. Many also feel that Hanks should not have been the one to take this role and that an actor with authentic disabilities of some kind could have done just as well.

Regardless, Forrest Gump remains iconic for its depiction of contemporary American history and its straightforward approach to sad story topics. The movie has an all-star cast including Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field and Haley Joel Osment, among others.

Meanwhile, You've Got Mail is a rom-com starring Hanks and Meg Ryan as rival bookstore owners in New York City unaware that they are corresponding anonymously on the burgeoning internet. Despite being at odds in their careers they gradually fall for one another. This movie is famous for holding up in spite of its dated technological references, and perhaps the hyper-specific nostalgia it inspires is a part of its longevity.

Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both streaming on Netflix until Sunday, July 31. Forrest Gump is also streaming on Paramount+ while You've Got Mail is streaming on HBO Max.