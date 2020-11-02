Netflix Axed 'The Vampire Diaries' in Some Countries and Fans Are Livid

Netflix axed The Vampire Diaries from its service in some countries, and fans of the young adult horror-drama are livid. According to Digital Spy, the CW series was pulled off Netflix in the United Kingdom, and fans were not prepared. While the company has not issued a statement on removing the show, it is not uncommon for films and TV shows to be removed.

Netflix typically updates its roster of programming at the first of the month, with other content being occasionally added. Now that October has ended, and November has begun, it is likely that The Vampire Diaries was simply contracted to only be on the service in the U.K. through the end of the previous month. Fans of the show are devastated that it's not available any longer, and they are taking to social media to make their opinions known. Scroll down to see what they are saying.