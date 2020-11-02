Netflix Axed 'The Vampire Diaries' in Some Countries and Fans Are Livid
Netflix axed The Vampire Diaries from its service in some countries, and fans of the young adult horror-drama are livid. According to Digital Spy, the CW series was pulled off Netflix in the United Kingdom, and fans were not prepared. While the company has not issued a statement on removing the show, it is not uncommon for films and TV shows to be removed.
Netflix typically updates its roster of programming at the first of the month, with other content being occasionally added. Now that October has ended, and November has begun, it is likely that The Vampire Diaries was simply contracted to only be on the service in the U.K. through the end of the previous month. Fans of the show are devastated that it's not available any longer, and they are taking to social media to make their opinions known. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
I need a moment, the vampire diaries has been removed from Netflix UK pic.twitter.com/HwOCoe93sA— zoe||#congoisbleeding (@zmixaaa) November 1, 2020
The Vampire Diaries debuted on The CW on Sept. 10, 2009. It is based on a book series of the same name, by L. J. Smith.prevnext
When you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse and then the vampire diaries gets taken off Netflix pic.twitter.com/goY4MMYOXz— Edie (@_edielee) November 1, 2020
The show starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Steven R. McQueen, Sara Canning and Kat Graham. Other cast members included Candice King, Zach Roerig, Kayla Ewell, Michael Trevino, Matt Davis, Joseph Morgan and Michael Malarkey.prevnext
WAIT TVD ISNT ON NETFLIX ANYMORE— christmas trin 🎄| eggnog emma anti (@SSUNSETMADI) November 2, 2020
The Vampire Diaries was set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, and followed the story of Elena Gilbert (Dobrev), and her relationship with vampire brothers Stefan Salvatore (Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Somerhalder). Notably, Dobrev left the show after Season 6, but returned for a guest appearance in Season 8.prevnext
I just wanted to finish watching it for the 6th time pic.twitter.com/TZADuQAggn— Anuoluwa 🇳🇬 (@Fatimahakorede) November 1, 2020
The show ran for eight seasons, totaling 171 episodes. It finally came to an end on March 10, 2017.prevnext
The Vampire Diaries gets taken off Netflix tonight pic.twitter.com/vIsHSGAEQI— H (@iambangalibeh) October 31, 2020
The show often got high marks from critics, with at least three separate seasons scoring 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also a very big hit with fans as well.prevnext
Vampire Diaries just got removed from Netflix, as we’re about to go into second lockdown in the UK😢 RIP, my beloved comfort TV show (rewatched 4 times) pic.twitter.com/jnEI4QtvGI— Kashy🐾 (@fauneyy) November 1, 2020
The Vampire Diaries also spawned a prequel series, The Originals. The show premiered on Oct. 3, 2013, and ended on Aug. 1, 2018.prevnext
Out of everything that’s happened this year, taking the vampire diaries off netflix is by far the worst 😭 pic.twitter.com/ihgzoOLlGF— EJ (@emmasocialising) November 1, 2020
While fans in the U.K. are not able to stream it on Netflix, The Vampire Diaries is still available on the service in the United States. The Originals is available as well.prev