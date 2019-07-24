Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2019

As August approaches closer, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in August, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in August, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 8/1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

LEAVING 8/1 (CONTINUED)

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

LEAVING 8/2 – 8/31

Leaving 8/2/19:

The Founder

Leaving 8/5/19:

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Leaving 8/6/19:

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Leaving 8/8/19:

The Emoji Movie

Leaving 8/11/19:

No Country for Old Men

Leaving 8/14/19:

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving 8/15/19:

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving 8/16/19:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving 8/20/19:

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving 8/21/19:

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving 8/28/19:

Wind River

Leaving 8/30/19:

Burnt

Leaving 8/31/19:

Straw Dogs

NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of some exciting original Netflix series that have dropped in recent weeks and months.

Stranger Things – season 3: Stranger Things fans around the world are already binging the latest season of the sci-fi series, which premiered on Netflix on July 4. Patrick Cavanaugh writes for PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com that season 3 “manages to be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected,” with “the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN’ — SEASON 2

Season 2 of the acclaimed David Letterman Netflix series continues with celebrity guests like Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates. The format is virtually the same as season 1, with Letterman sitting down with his guest in front of a live audience and having a conversation, while bits of previously taped footage air sporadically in between.

Season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is streaming on Netflix now.

‘ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK’ – SESAON 7

The final season of Orange is the New Black arrives on Netflix July 26, with fans expecting to see several storylines wrapped up. A trailer for season 7 released in June teases the “epic conclusion” of the long running Netflix original series, including Piper’s life outside of prison and the lives of those still behind bars — and the return of one long-gone character: “The chicken that is smarter than other chickens.”

Speaking about her characters’ fate in the final season, actress Danielle Brooks revealed that season 7 would be about survival.

“It’s about survival…Now that she’s been convicted of this crime that she didn’t commit,” she told Elite Daily. “So, for her, she’s trying to figure out, ‘Is life worth living?’ And I think the audience, as much as she’s toiling with that, I think they will be as frustrated at where it’s taking them emotionally. But at the end of the day, I think the whole thing is to continue to find ways to find your hope.”

Orange Is the New Black season 7 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 26. Seasons 1-6 are available for streaming.

‘BLACK MIRROR’ — SEASON 5

Season 5 of Black Mirror may be short (just three episodes consisting of 198 total minutes), but that doesn’t mean it’s not as satisfying as past seasons.

“Black Mirror is as tense as ever, though it takes a much different approach to its technological influences than in years past,” Charlie Ridgely writes for PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com. “This feels like a very different show than you might be expecting going in, but it also seems like an evolution of storytelling, rather than a deviation.”

The three episodes, “Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” combine for a season in which the characters and interpersonal relationships take center stage, with the sci-fi theme becoming secondary.

Season 5 of Black Mirror is now available to stream on Netflix.