Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2019

As April 1st approaches closer, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in April, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in April, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 4/1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

LEAVING 4/1 (Continued)

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

LEAVING 4/4 – 4/18

Leaving 4/4/19:

Raw

Leaving 4/7/19:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving 4/13/19:

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/18/19:

Silver Linings Playbook

NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of some exciting original Netflix series that have dropped in recent months.

Arrested Development — Season 5, Part 2: The second half of the fifth (and perhaps final) season of Arrested Development hit Netflix on March 15. After getting canceled by Fox, the series was later picked up by Netflix and branded as a Netflix original series. In the new batch of episodes, fans see Buster (Tony Hale) heading to court, where he will stand trial for the alleged murder of Lucille 2 (Liza Minnelli).

All 5 seasons of Arrested Development are streaming on Netflix now.

‘Queer Eye’ — Season 3

Queer Eye is back for its third season as a Netflix original series. Style expert Tan France, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, hair care expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and interior design expert Bobby Berk — aka the Fab Five — use their knowledge to transform the lives of men nominated by their friends and family. The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revival premiered in 2018 on Netflix and was such a hit that it’s already launching into its third season a year later.

Seasons 1-3 of Queer Eye are streaming on Netflix now.

‘SANTA CLARITA DIET’ – Season 3

The third season of Netflix’s most cannibalistic show hits Netflix on March 29. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in Santa Clarita Diet, a show about a typical suburban family — whose matriarch has a newfound love for flesh. In season 3, the couple is expected to struggle with the prospect of forever, given Sheila’s (Barrymore) newfound zombie status.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Santa Clarita Diet are streaming on Netflix now, while all episodes of season 3 are set to premiere on March 29.

‘CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA’

Those looking for a new favorite should look no further than the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men breakout star Kiernan Shipka, Netflix’s take on the Archie comic of the same name follows a teenage witch who must choose between he human world and the wicked world. Fans of the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will find themselves falling for this darker departure of the show.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming now, and is expected to return for season 2 on April 5, with at least one more season after that up its sleeve.