Netflix’s ‘Another Life’ Is Doing Terrible on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s new sci-fi series Another Life just recently debuted, and apparently it is doing terrible on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is about Astronaut Niko Breckenridge (Katee Sackhoff) and her crew facing “unimaginable danger as they go on a high-risk mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact.” The 10-episode first season launched this week, but it does not appear to be receiving a warm welcome, based on the 9 percent Critic Ratings and 39 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Another Life is just another sci-fi drama with a semi-interesting premise and unfulfilled promise. The characterisation is shallow, the effects are amateur and the plot plodding,” Herald Sun critic Wenlie Ma wrote in her review.

“The result is a cut-rate sci-fi series that blatantly lifts from the likes of far more memorable genre films, particularly Alien and Arrival, in lieu of formulating its own meaningful set pieces, let alone its own story,” ScreenRant’s Kevin Yeoman added.

The first season of Another Life, Katee Sackhoff’s new Netflix sci-fi series, is a galactic dud. Our review: https://t.co/Rch0y8wOlh pic.twitter.com/PYTk4vP8vV — IGN (@IGN) July 25, 2019

“Another Life is an unwieldy mashup of Arrival and any number of space-odyssey adventure serials, and struggles to maintain clarity or depth with either half of its bifurcated storyline,” Alex McLevy from AV Club said.

“They look and act more like the cast of a slick, youth-focused soap opera than the crew of a serious space mission, and their technical acumen mostly amounts to yelling at each other,” CBR critic Josh Bell stated.

Even viewers have had some harsh words for the series, with one saying, “The most insulting millennials stereotype I never see before. By the way. If the artificial Intelligence that control the ship has emotional issues, you don’t have a drama but a comedy.”

“Should be called Crybabies in Space Doing Stupid Stuff and Getting Each Other Killed. Unlike the rest of the cast, Katee Sackhoff and Samuel Anderson gave good performances. But not good enough to save this poorly done hodge-podge of Sci-Fi tropes,” another watcher added.

Not everyone is slamming the show, however, as NOW Toronto writer Norman Wilner spoke highly of the series.

“Another Life [is] a pleasantly cluttered new Netflix series that hybridizes Arrival, Annihilation and Interstellar into something less heady and more adventure-driven,” he wrote in his review.

Another Life is now streaming on Netflix for users to watch anytime. If you’ve streamed it, let us know in the comments what your thoughts on the series are!