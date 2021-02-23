Netflix Announces Premiere Date for 'Last Chance U: Basketball'

✖

A new season of Last Chance U is right around the corner, but the show won't be hitting the football field. Netflix recently announced that Last Chance U: Basketball will premiere on Wednesday, March 10 on the streaming service. The docuseries will feature the East Los Angeles College basketball team who looking to win a state title.

The synopsis states: "From Greg Whiteley (Cheer) and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL, an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court."

Last Chance U: Basketball was first announced in June 2020, one month before the final season of Last Chance U premiered. "We're thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, Calif.," Whiteley said in a statement. He also said that he "wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we're excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball."

Mosley is one of the top coaches in junior college basketball. He led the team to their best record in school history in 2019-20, winning 29 games with one loss while being ranked the second-best team in the state. The Huskies won the South Coast Conference-North title for the fifth consecutive year while winning multiple conference honors. Freshman Forward Kealen (KJ) Allen was named SCC-North Player of the Year Mosley won SCC-North Coach of the year for the fifth time in his career. In April 2020, Mosley was named one of the 50 Most Impactful Coaches in JUCO Men's Basketball by Silver Waves Media. In his career, Mosley has compiled a 189-50 record in his eight seasons at East Los Angeles College.