Netflix Adds Movies From ‘Squid Game’ Creator

Netflix subscribers who can’t get enough of Squid Game are in luck, because even more titles from the show’s creator have arrived to the streaming platform. Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 5 confirmed that three South Korean feature films directed by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk are now available to stream in the United States. They include Silenced, Miss Granny and The Fortress.

Released in 2011, Silenced is a crime drama starring Gong Yoo, who appears in Squid Game as The Salesman. The film follows a teacher who begins working at a school for the hearing impaired when he discovers that its faculty members have been abusing the students. Miss Granny is a 2014 comedy-drama starring Na Moon-hee and Shim Eun-kyung that centers on a 74-year-old woman who miraculously reverts to the 20-year-old version of herself. The Fortress is a 2017 historical drama set in the Qing invasion of Korea in the 1600s that focuses on King Injo, who retreats to his fortress ahead of a coming invasion. The film stars Kim Yoon-seok and Lee Byung-hun, the latter of whom also appears in Squid Game as the masked Front Man.

The arrival of the titles comes after Squid Game became Netflix’s biggest original series of all time. The show premiered back on Sept. 17 and follows a group of 456 people who accept a mysterious invitation to participate in a round of children’s games that have the potential to change their lives. If they win, they have will walk home with millions of dollars, but if they lose, they lose their life.

Squid Game was an instant hit and a social media craze. It dominated the Netflix streaming charts across the globe, and within the first month of its debut, the series was viewed by 111 million accounts globally, a number that made Squid Game Netflix’s biggest series launch ever and the first Netflix original title to top 100 million viewers within its first month on the platform. By the end of October, those viewership numbers rose to 142 million households, with Netflix writing in an announcement to their investors, “a mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks. The breadth of Squid Game‘s popularity is truly amazing.”

Despite the show’s success, Squid Game has not yet been renewed for a second season. As fans wait for renewal news, they can continue to rewatch Squid Game and press play on the newest arrivals to the platform from Dong-hyuk, Silenced, Miss Granny and The Fortress, which are now available for streaming.