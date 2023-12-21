Netflix Adds Major Casting Addition for 'The Recruit' Season 2

The Recruit has recruited a new cast member. The spy dramedy premiered its eight-episode first season just over a year ago in December 2022 on Netflix, and it was renewed for a second season a month later. It's been a long time coming for new episodes, and there's now a major casting announcement. TVLine reports that The Recruit has added South Korean actor Teo Yoo as a series regular.

Yoo will be joining lead and To All the Boys star Noah Centineo alongside Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, and Vondie Curtis-Hall. Although Yoo's character currently has no name, he is described as a "clever and driven South Korean NIS agent, highly skilled with a subversive sense of humor and willing to go to any lengths to protect those he cares about."

The series follows Centineo's Owen Hendricks, a fledgling lawyer who started working for the CIA. He soon encounters an Eastern European asset who threatens extortion if she isn't freed from prison. It's revealed that she has a long-term relationship with the CIA, and Owen becomes entangled in international politics. The second season will find Owen getting "pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency," according to the streamer.

It sounds like Teo Yoo will be playing a pretty big part in the second season, and it's going to be exciting to see what he will bring. He will more than likely be a friend to Owen rather than a foe, but it's also possible that something more could be going on. As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 has yet to be announced. It could still be a while until fans find out what will happen and how Yoo's NIS agent will play a part. At least they can theorize for now and hope that Netflix reveals a premiere date soon.

Yoo has appeared in numerous South Korean projects. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix rom-com series Love to Hate You. He also was in Past Lives, Decision to Leave, The Window, Dr. Brain, Drama Stage, New Year Blues, Money Game, and Vagabond, among many others. Now, Yoo will be able to add The Recruit to his resume and expand his fanbase. It will surely be a season to look forward to. While waiting for Season 2 of The Recruit, the first season is streaming on Netflix.