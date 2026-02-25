Netflix Adds Hit Sci-Fi Show With 214 Episodes

Netflix has added a sci-fi hit to its growing library.

All 10 seasons and 214 episodes of Stargate SG-1 are now streaming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, SG-1 is based on the 1994 science fiction film Stargate. The series premiered in 1997 on Showtime and was on the network for five seasons. In 2002, SG-1 moved to Syfy, where it aired through 2007, officially ending at 10 seasons. Throughout its run, Stargate SG-1 starred Richard Dean Anderson, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, Christopher Judge, Don S. Davis, Corin Nemec, Ben Browder, Beau Bridges, and Claudia Black.

STARGATE SG-1 — Season 5 — Pictured: (l-r) Christopher Judge as Teal’c, Ben Browder as Lt. Colonel Cameron Mitchell, Beau Bridges as Maj. General Hank Landry, Amanda Tapping as Maj. Samantha Carter, Michael Shanks as Dr. Daniel Jackson — (Photo by: Mike Ruiz/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The series centers on a military team that sets out across the galaxy to find answers and allies to defend Earth from alien invaders. SG-1 was nominated for eight Emmys and spawned a whole franchise that includes the animated series Stargate Infinity, the live-action spinoff TV series Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe, and Stargate Origins, and the direct-to-DVD films Stargate: The Ark of Truth and Stargate: Continuum.

As of now, Stargate SG-1 is the only Stargate series streaming on Netflix. Whether or not the others or the films will join it is unclear, but it’s possible Netflix could acquire the rights to the franchise later down the line. If anything, 214 episodes of Stargate SG-1 should be enough to keep fans occupied for the time being. Additionally, all Stargate shows are streaming on Prime Video, and the movies are also available for purchase or to rent, so not all hope is lost.

Meanwhile, the Stargate franchise is staying strong. In November, Amazon MGM Studios greenlit a Stargate series for Prime Video, which will be a “bold new chapter” in the beloved universe. “20 years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. Stargate taught me everything about making television – it’s written into my DNA,” Stargate Atlantis executive producer Martin Gero, who serves as writer and showrunner on the new show, said in a statement. “I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase.”

Those with Netflix will be able to enjoy the Stargate franchise with all 10 seasons and 214 episodes of Stargate SG-1, streaming now.