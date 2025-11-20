New ‘Stargate’ Show Officially Coming to Prime Video

The Stargate franchise is coming back for another show.

Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit Stargate for Prime Video, a “bold new chapter” in the beloved and iconic universe.

Martin Gero, who was an executive producer on Stargate Atlantis, serves as writer and showrunner on the new show. “20 years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. Stargate taught me everything about making television – it’s written into my DNA,” Gero said in a statement. “I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase.”

STARGATE SG-1 — Season 5 — Pictured: (l-r) Christopher Judge as Teal’c, Ben Browder as Lt. Colonel Cameron Mitchell, Beau Bridges as Maj. General Hank Landry, Amanda Tapping as Maj. Samantha Carter, Michael Shanks as Dr. Daniel Jackson — (Photo by: Mike Ruiz/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith – this one’s for you,” he continued. “And for those that are new to our world – I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will executive produce for Safehouse Pictures, alongside Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich. Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, who are longtime creative leaders in the Stargate universe, will serve as consulting producers. Additional casting details will be announced at a later date.

Per Amazon, in Stargate, “Ancient alien devices called ‘Stargates’ create wormholes between planets, allowing near-instantaneous travel across the galaxy. When humans discover how to operate these mysterious portals, they form specialized military teams to explore thousands of worlds, encountering both wonders and dangers among the stars.”

STARGATE UNIVERSE — Season 1 — Pictured: (l-r) Brian J Smith as Lt. Matthew Scott, Elyse Levesque as Chloe Armstrong, David Blue as Eli Wallace, Alaina Huffman as Msgt. Tamara Johansen, Jamil Walker Smith as Msgt. Ronald Greer — (Photo by: Art Streiber/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank)

The Stargate franchise kicked off in 1994 with the Stargate film, directed by Emmerich, who wrote the screenplay with Devlin. It spawned shows Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007), Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009), and Stargate Universe (2009-2011). The franchise also consists of a web series, animated series, two direct-to-video films, and numerous video games.

The latest Stargate series has a “unique blend of military action, ancient mythology, and modern science. The series reimagines gods from Earth’s ancient civilizations as technologically advanced aliens who once visited our planet and shaped human development. This clever premise allows the franchise to explore Egyptian, Norse, Celtic, and other mythologies through a sci-fi lens, creating a rich universe where advanced technology appears indistinguishable from magic.”

Details surrounding Stargate should be revealed in the coming months, but it is exciting knowing that another show in the franchise is coming, and the wait will surely be worth it.