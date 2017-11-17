Here’s Everything Netflix Added Today

Netflix has been increasing its original content in spades as of late, and the month of November is no exception. While the beginning of the month saw the addition of movies like Men in Black and Scary Movie, the weeks following are home to a host of original content from the streaming service.
On Friday, Nov. 17, that number will increase further with the addition of the final season of original series Longmire, original movie A Christmas Prince, and the highly anticipated Marvel’s The Punisher, among other options for your Friday night binge-watch.
See everything Netflix added today in the list below.
A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
