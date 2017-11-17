Here’s Everything Netflix Added Today

Netflix has been increasing its original content in spades as of late, and the month of November is no exception. While the beginning of the month saw the addition of movies like Men in Black and Scary Movie, the weeks following are home to a host of original content from the streaming service.

On Friday, Nov. 17, that number will increase further with the addition of the final season of original series Longmire, original movie A Christmas Prince, and the highly anticipated Marvel’s The Punisher, among other options for your Friday night binge-watch.

See everything Netflix added today in the list below.

A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

