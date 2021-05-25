Netflix Adding Intense 2018 Thriller You Might Have Missed

✖

Netflix already boasts an impressive content catalogue, but it's about to get a lot better in June. As the streamer begins to make its final additions of May 2021, it will be kicking off the start of June with one hit 2018 thriller headed to its streaming library: The Wedding Guest. The Michael Winterbottom-directed film is set to join the streamer on Tuesday, June 1 alongside a host of additional titles. You can view the full list of Netflix's June 2021 additions by clicking here.

Although there is a week left until Netflix adds the film, there is already a placeholder in the streaming library for The Wedding Guest. Noting that it is "Coming June 1," the page also lists the streamer's synopsis for the film, which reads, "Hired to extract a bride-to-be before her arranged wedding in Pakistan, a hired gun goes on the run with his hostage when his plan unravels." Big time fans of the 2018 film even have the option to be reminded when the film is available for viewing thanks to a nifty "Remind Me" button at the top of the page. By clicking the button, a reminder is set and The Wedding Guest will automatically appear in your "My List" once it is available for streaming on Netflix.

Starring Dev Patel, Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh, The Wedding Guest initially had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018 before its March 2019 release in the United States. The film follows Jay, a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding with the plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. His plot, however, quickly unravels, and Jay and his hostage find themselves on the run across the border. With a run-time of 1 hour, 34 minutes, the film was given an R rating and grossed over $385,000 at the U.S. box office.

While the film has become a favorite among many, it was largely met with mixed reviews from critics, and it currently only has a 44% tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, among the audience, it has only received a 37% score. In their review for AFJW, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas wrote that while the film "has all the right pieces there," it ultimately "fails to pull together into quite the finished product the high standards of its individual components suggest." Simran Hans, meanwhile, wrote for the Observer (UK), "more than anything, this wiry thriller works as a homage to the neo-noir genre."

Fans can catch The Wedding Guest when it drops in Netflix's streaming library on Tuesday, June 1. It will join the content catalogue along with dozens of other titles, which you can view here. June will also see a long list of titles leaving the streaming library, including fan-favorites like Hannibal.