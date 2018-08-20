Netflix: Best Adam Sandler Movies Streaming Now

Adam Sandler has been one of Hollywood’s biggest comedy stars for decades, and some of his best films are available to stream on Netflix.

Sandler broke into the acting business as a teenager with roles on The Cosby Show, where he played Theo’s friend Smitty, and MTV’s game show Remote Control.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eventually, Sandler’s stand-up routine was seen by fellow comedian, and former Saturday Night Live star, Dennis Miller, who then recommended him to SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Sandler ended up being hired as a writer for the show in 1990 and then was cast as a feature player the same year.

He very quickly proved himself to be one of the most iconic stars of the show with many memorable sketches and even debuting his classic “Chanukah Song” on the show.

Later, Sandler would go on to be a juggernaut in the business of comedy filmmaking. His 2015 animated film Hotel Transylvania 2 raked in $169,700,110 at the box office, and 1999s Big Daddy brought in $163,479,795.

Below, we’ve put together a list of some great films by the hilarious New York native that you can currently queue up. Scroll down to read about the best Adam Sandler movies streaming now on Netflix, and let us know in the comments which one is your favorite!

‘The Ridiculous 6’

Release Date: 2016

Starring: Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and Luke Wilson.

The Ridiculous 6 is about White Knife (Sandler), an orphan who was raised by Native Americans but discovers that five infamous, and mostly inept, outlaws are actually all his half-brothers.

He sets out to find them and together, they go on a journey to save their father. But, as you can imagine, things don’t go quite as planned.

The first in a series of films by Sandler for Netflix, The Ridiculous 6 delivers exactly what fans have come to love and expect from the funnyman… outlandish humor and immature jokes at their finest.

‘The Waterboy’

Release Date: 1998

Starring: Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates, Fairuza Balk, Jerry Reed, and Henry Winkler

Raised by an overprotective mother, Bobby Boucher Jr. is the water boy for a very successful college football team.

When the coach fires Bobby, he takes on water boy duties for a significantly less-successful rival team, led by the despondent Coach Klein.

After seeing Bobby clobber a player who was bullying him, Coach Klein asks him to join the team as a linebacker. Soon, the team becomes championship contenders.

‘The Do-Over’

Released: 2016

Starring: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Paula Patton, Catherine Bell, Nick Swardson, Matt Walsh, Luis Guzmán, Kathryn Hahn, Natasha Leggero, Michael Chiklis, and Sean Astin

The Do-Over is the second in the four-film deal that Sandler made with Netflix, and sees the actor take on another action-comedy role, which he only did one other time with 1996s Bulletproof.

In this newer film, Sandler plays Max, an FBI agent who gets himself and his old high school buddy Charlie (Spade) into a heap of trouble with a gang of assassins after it turns out that he may not be exactly who he claimed to be.

The real achievement of The Do-Over is how great Sandler and Spade work one-on-one together. You should definitely queue this one up for some laughs.

‘I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry’

Released: 2007

Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Jessica Biel, Ving Rhames, Steve Buscemi, and Dan Aykroyd

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry was the first in a long line of team-ups for Adam Sandler and Kevin James (though James did technically have a brief appearance in Sandler’s film 50 First Dates in 2004).

In this film, the two star as friends who pretend to be in a homosexual relationship for the sake of work life insurance benefits but when the validity of their relationship they have to work extra hard to prove it.

Sandler and James would go on to co-star together in other films such as Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and Pixels.

They also both provide voices for characters in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

‘Sandy Wexler’

Release Date: 2017

Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, Colin Quinn, Nick Swardson, Lamorne Morris and Arsenio Hall,

The third film of Adam Sandler’s epic film deal with Netflix, Sandy Wexler is easily the best so far.

Following The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler tells the hilarious, fictional story of Hollywood’s worst manager, played by Sandler.

The film is part faux-documentary, part comedy and is set in the late ’80s/early ’90s.

While the entire film contains consistent laughs, it shines brightest when featuring cameos from stars like Terry Crews, Milo Ventimiglia, and classic R&B singer Aaron Neville.

‘The Meyerowitz Stories’

Release Date: October 13th, 2017

Starring: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson, and Dustin Hoffman.

The Meyerowitz Stories is described as being about “estranged siblings” who “gather in New York to celebrate their father’s work as an artist.”

Fully titled The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), the film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach, who also wrote and directed The Squid and the Whale, as well as co-wrote The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, with director Wes Anderson.

Sandler is not new to the “dramedy” genre, as he proved he can shine as a serious actor in films like Funny People, Spanglish, and, most notably, Punch-Drunk Love.

While The Meyerowitz Stories has yet to be released for fans to see, many critics who have seen the film agree that it may be the best project Sandler has ever done.

‘The Week Of…’

Released: 2018

Starring: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Rachel Dratch, Steve Buscemi, Allison Strong, and Noah Robbins

The Week Of is the fourth film of the Sandler/Netflix deal, and sees the actor/comedian team up with Chris Rock.

The film is about two fathers (Sandler and Rock) whose children are getting married to one another, and both families suffer the challenges of bringing together two totally completely opposite of family-life.

This is not the first time the two comedians have worked together, having both done the Grown Ups films and the prison/football flick The Longest Yard, not to mention they came up on Saturday Night Live at the same time.

Make sure to check out The Week Of, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Adam Sandler films available on other streaming sites

If all these great films available on Netflix don’t sufficiently scratch your Sandler-sized itch, other streaming service offer a selection of his movies as well.

Hulu offers quite a few Adam Sandler movies as well. Anger Management, Funny People, Little Nicky, Funny People, Pixels, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, 50 First Dates, and both Grown Ups films are all available to subscribers are all available to subscribers (Note: some films require additional subscription packages to stream.)

Finally, Amazon Prime subscribers can check out Click at no extra cost.