Netflix Releases ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Final Season Trailer

The third and final season of Netflix‘s A Series of Unfortunate Events arrives on the streaming platform on Jan. 1, and Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes on Monday, Dec. 10.

The trailer begins with a short recap of the series, after which the Baudelaire children — Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) — are shown preparing to embark on the most important mission in the history of the VFD, the secret organization related to nearly everything surrounding the Baudelaires.

After accepting their mission from Kit Snicket (Allison Wiliams), the Baudelaires arrive at the Hotel Denouement, along with many of their enemies, including Esmé Squalor (Lucy Punch), Carmelita Spats (Kitana Turnbull) and Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) who vows to get his revenge.

At the very end of the trailer, the series’ narrator appears, stepping out of a taxi to hail the Baudelaires and announcing himself as Lemony Snicket, the author of the books the series is based on.

According to the clip, the upcoming season promises answers to all of the burning questions that have plagued both the the Baudelaires and the show’s viewers since it began, including what exactly happened to the Baudelaire parents, the full extent of VFD and what is so important about the mysterious sugar bowl.

Snicket’s (real name Daniel Handler) novels follow the Baudelaire orphans as they experience one hardship after another in their quest to find answers about a mysterious organization while doing their best to avoid the evil Count Olaf. There are thirteen books in total, and fans who have read the novels will get glimpses of what’s to come in the trailer, including the drama at the Hotel Denouement and a trip to a tropical island.

Book readers also know that all questions were not answered in a neat and tidy fashion at the end of the series, so despite the trailer’s promise, it is unclear whether the same will be said for the television show when all is said and done in January. However, the arrival of Lemony Snicket and his introduction to the orphans is a deviation from the novels, so it’s possible things will be different when it comes to revealing the secrets of the Baudelaires’ world.

Each previous season tackled multiple books in Snicket’s series, and the third will do the same, combining the events of The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril, and The End.

The third season of A Series of Unfortunate Events begins streaming Tuesday, Jan. 1 on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix