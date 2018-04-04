’13 Reasons Why’ Stars Post Heartfelt Messages on One-Year Anniversary

Stars of Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the series by posting heartfelt social media messages.

It makes perfect sense that the stars would want to commemorate the milestone, as the series has become somewhat of a global phenomenon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of the young actors on the show have seen a significant rise in their notoriety, and there have been countless lives that have been affected, one way or another, by the series’ hard-hitting messages.

Below, you’ll find a collection of what the 13 Reasons Why actors has to say on the anniversary of this compelling and controversial series.

Katherine Langford

Series star Katherine Langford was one of the first who took to Instagram with a message for fans.

“1 year ago today, @13reasonswhy premiered…Forever grateful to have had the opportunity to tell this story and to have worked with the most beautiful people – I can’t believe this was my first role,” she wrote.

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh, who plays the mother of Langford’s character Hannah on the show, also posted about the series’ anniversary on Instagram.

“A year ago today, @13ReasonsWhy premiered. Endlessly proud of this project and all of the amazing people involved… Can’t wait to share season 2 with u. #13ReasonsWhy#oneyearlater,” she wrote.

Christian Navarro

Christian Navarro, who stars as Tony Padilla on 13 Reasons Why, took an opportunity to tank fans of the show for opening their “minds and hearts to us.”

“A year ago yesterday we premiered a show with the hope that it would help change the conversation surrounding mental health and the way we interact with and listen to our young people. It was a labor of love and on March 31st 2017 we shared it with all of you. Thank you for opening your minds and hearts to us. We love you. #13reasonswhy #netflix#1yearanniversary,” his complete message read.

Ross Butler

“13 Reasons Why came out a year ago today and has led to one of the most eye opening, thought provoking, and loving years of my life,” wrote Ross Butler, who plays Zach Dempsey.

“To everyone who has opened up to a loved one, thank you. To everyone who has started a civil conversation about what needs to change, thank you,” he added. “To everyone who has told someone that you are there for them, thank you. We’ll see you in the second season SOON. Love, Zach.”

Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn plays Justin Foley on the show. He took to Instagram and wrote, “A year ago we showed the world this beautiful show and it’s been madness and beauty ever since. To everyone involved, I hope you’re having a beautiful day. To all the people who tuned in, you are the reason why we do this crazy thing.”

“And to myself before all this happened and to the person I am right now, you’re gona be ok, your talent will grant you opportunities, but your experiences and your gratitude and your dreams, your bad and your ugly will be what makes you real and what makes you human and grounded and truly grateful for all this! Xoxo can’t wait to show you Season Two,” Flynn added.

Tommy Dorfman

To commemorate the 13 Reasons Why anniversary, Tommy Dorfman (Ryan Shaver on the show) opted to put up a multiple image post on Instagram, starting with a gif and followed by a few images.

“WOW – I can’t believe it’s been a year since @13reasonswhy came out,” he said. “I’m so grateful for this show and all of you, and more importantly what this show has meant to you. I love this cast and team of creatives.”

“Thank you @netflix @anoncontentand @paramounttv for making this show happen and letting me be a part of it. Especially @kicked2thecurbproductions @selenagomez @joymaryro @ktal77@erynnbaldwin & #brianyorkey — I can’t wait for you all to see season 2! #ryanshaver #13reasonswhy,” he added.

Devin Druid

Devin Druid is the 20-year-old actor who plays Tyler Down on the show.

He simply wrote, “1 year. Wow,” in the caption on his post.

Brandon Larracuente

Finally, Brandon Larracuent, who plays Jeff Atkins on 13 Reasons Why, wrote, “Crazy to think it’s already been a year since the release of @13reasonswhy.”

“Throughout the year, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to so many inspiring stories on how the show has impacted people’s lives. Including mine. Blessed to be a part of something so special,” he added.