Netflix’s 10 Most Popular New Stars of 2018

Netflix had a massive 2018, with the company debuting a number of new film and TV projects that saw some bright new stars emerge.

The streaming giant put together a list of the most notable new personalities to grace our queue’s and there are some very unsurprising names on it.

“We watched, we liked, we followed. From Spanish heartthrobs to French tuck aficionados, these are the talent who got us double tapping throughout the year,” Netflix said in a press release, then joking, “Please note as Cole Sprouse runs our Instagram account he unfortunately was not eligible for this list.”

The service noted that their list is complied of “Talent who appeared in a Netflix series or film in 2018 who received the largest % growth in Instagram following since January.”

Scroll down to see who made Netflix’s list of most popular news stars of 2018, and let us know in the comments who your favorite was!

The Fab Five (Queer Eye)

The new Fab Five from Queer Eye — Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness — land at the number one spot on Netflix’s list.

This crew is comprised of a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Van Ness).

Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Lana Condor is the star of Netlfix’s hit teen rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Prior to her breakout performance in the film, the classically trained ballet dancer made her acting debut in 2016s X-Men: Apocalypse.

She also appeared in the Mark Wahlberg film Patriots Day. Condor can next be seen in Alita: Battle Angel and the upcoming SyFy series Deadly Class, which is based on a comic book of the same name.

Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth)

Joel Courtney plays Noel Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, the BFF to Joey King’s Elle Evans.

Fans may also recognize the 22 year old from his roles in Super 8 and The CW series The Messengers.

Miguel Herrán (Elite / Money Heist)

Miguel Herrán is the first of three young Spanish stars who rose to prominence on Netflix this year by being in two different series.

In Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), he played Aníbal Cortés, a young hacker.

In Elite, he plays Christian Varela Expósito, a public school student who gets a scholarship to an upper-class private school.

Jaime Lorente Lopez (Elite / Money Heist)

Jaime Lorente Lopez also stars in both Elite and Money Heist.

In Elite, he plays ex-con Fernando “Nano” García Domínguez, and in Money Heist he is Daniel Ramos, the son of a miner-turned-criminal.

He also appeared in the Netflix period-crime-drama Gun City.

Maria Pedraza (Elite / Money Heist)

The last of the trilogy of breakout Elite/Money Heist stars is Maria Pedraza.

In Money Heist, she plays Alison Parker, a hostage who turns out to be the daughter of the British ambassador to Spain.

In Elite, she plays Marina Nunier Osuna, a wealthy student at the high-profile prep-school.

Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before / Sierra Burgess is a Loser)

Noah Centinieo has seen his star-power increase exponentially, after highly praised turns in two different Netflix movies.

First was opposite Lana Condor in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, playing Peter Kavinsky.

Then, he broke hearts in Sierra Burgess is a Loser, co-starring with Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser.

Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

Despite her young age, Joey King actually has a surprisingly lengthy list of film and TV credits.

Among her more notable projects are Ramona and Beezus, The Dark Knight Rises, The Conjuring, Wish Upon, Slender Man, and the Fargo TV series.

Her role in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth marked her first time as the lead in a project exclusive to the streaming service.

Hannah Gadsby (Nanette)

Hannah Gadsby is an award-winning stand-up comedian who debuted her first Netflix special, Nanette, in 2018.

The hour+ one-woman show debuted to resounding acclaim, and still holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent Fresh.

Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

The final name on Netflix’s list is the star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka.

Before taking on the title role in this darker take on everyone’s favorite teenage witch, Shipka was well-known for her turns in shows like Mad Men and Feud: Bette and Joan, and films such as Flowers in the Attic and The Blackcoat’s Daughter.

The first half of Season 1 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming on Netflix now, as well as the brand new series holiday special.