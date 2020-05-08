Disney Adds 'National Treasure' Streaming Series to Disney+ Slate

✖

National Treasure is heading to the smalls screen. The treasure-hunting franchise, which is steeped deep in American government folklore, is apparently getting a TV series that'll stream on Disney+. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed the news in an interview with Collider.

"We're certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we're working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer said. He also addressed the long-awaited third installment, which has recently shuffled its way back to the top of the rumor mill. "Hopefully, they'll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they're both very active. He added that "the one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It's the same concept but a young cast," though three-quel would feature the same cast from the first two films.

The announcement marks the latest Disney franchise to head to its streaming platform. The first episode of the Star Wars-set The Mandalorian was available when the service launched in November of 2019, with a slew of MCU shows on the way as well. There have also been announcements for series based on Home Alone and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, as well.

The National Treasure films star Cage as Benjamin Gates, a cryptologist and treasure hunter with a penchant for uncovering conspiracies that tie together major governing figures in American history. Bruckheimer had previously mentioned in passing that a third installment was in development.

Back in 2016, Cage told Entertainment Weekly that the third film was being held up due to diligent fact-checking. "I do know that those scripts are very difficult to write because there has to be some credibility in terms of the facts and fact-checking because it was relying on historical events," Cage explained at the time. "And then you have to make it entertaining. I know that it's been a challenge to get the script where it needs to be."

The same year, Disney's then-CEO Bob Iger told shareholders that he considered the first two to be "very fine movies." He went on to say that Bruckheimer "has had conversations with our studio a number of times about it, and there have been some developments along the way, but as of right now we have not green-lit as we say, a National Treasure 3." While it wasn't a solid commitment, he added: "I do know there is time and some resources spent on development."