‘Nailed It!’ Season 6: Netflix’s Messiest Baking Show Returns in September

Netflix is about to head back into the kitchen to make even the worst home bakers feel like top-tier bakers. Nailed it! Season 6, the streaming giant’s hit bake-off competition, is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 15, just six months after the series debuted its fifth season, titled Double Trouble. The Season 6 premiere date was unveiled in late August as Netflix released its full list of September 2021 coming and going titles.

Keeping in tune with past seasons, Season 6 will find home bakers facing off in the kitchen to create edible masterpieces, often to hilarious results, in the hopes of winning the $10,000 grand prize and the coveted Golden Baker’s Hat. In Season 6, bakers will “take on paranormal pastries, celebrate Black History, and attempt to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired” by returning judge and pastry chef Jacques Torres. Along with Torres returning to judge, Nicole Byer will return to host. The series will also bring on guest judges.

According to producer Jane Lipsitz, the idea for Nailed It! first arose during “an informal brainstorm,” during which her team was attempting to “push ourselves to come up with something completely” new, she previously told E! News. Somebody on the team “brought in images from Pinterest and we just started laughing, as you do. You just see all those images of fails and Nailed It images and the whole room was laughing. We were like, ‘How do we turn this into a show?’” From there, work on Nailed It! began, with a goal of preserving “the things that we knew worked about a baking show and culinary show” while also having “the creativity and freedom to really turn it on its head.”

The series premiered on Neflix in March 2018 and immediately became a hit. Along with three Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, the show has spun several spinoffs, including Nailed It! Holiday, Nailed It! Mexico, Nailed It! France, Nailed It! Germany, and Nailed It! Spain. In September 2018, Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix, lauded Nailed It! as being among the streamer’s original reality series “indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television.” Bajaria said the show, along with other unscripted programs on the platform, “elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy.”

Fans can tune in to a new batch of hilarious baking fails when Nailed It! Season 6 drops on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 15. As fans await the new season's arrival, they can catch up on all past seasons, as well as the spinoffs, on Netflix.