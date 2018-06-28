‘Nailed It!’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Netflix’s hit competition series Nailed It! is coming back for a second season very soon, and given the first trailer for upcoming episodes, fans can expect lots of hilarious baking fails.

The streaming giant released the teaser for the show, giving fans a taste of what’s to come, as host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres find themselves encountering some pretty terrible baking.

Perhaps most noteworthy is the introduction of the iconic unicorn cake.

“I don’t even know which cake is which,” one contestant says in the promo as viewers take a look at what’s she’s made. “They both look so much alike right now.”

Other hilarious highlights from the trailer include a baker asking for a “cake stapler” to keep his masterpiece from falling apart, another contestant making a mess with dry ingredients and one cake that made all the judges spit their sample.

“You put salt instead of sugar,” guest judge, pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel, says.

“Oh, that’s awful!” Byer adds, laughing.

Nailed It! was one of Netflix‘s biggest hits of early 2018. Together with reality series Queer Eye, E! News writes, the shows have encouraged the streaming service to tackle more unscripted programming.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix, said in a statement announcing the season two renewals of Queer Eye and Nailed It! “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy — and that’s just Queer Eye.”

The baking competition, featuring chefs fighting for a cash prize, despite not being particularly good at baking, was also a huge hit among viewers. From detailed cupcakes and cookies to a working volcano creation or Donald Trump cake, contestants’ skills — or lack of — are put to the test in this hilarious cooking reality series. The six-episode first season is already available on the streaming service.

Each episode has hosts Byer and Torres challenging three bakers to recreate elaborate cake designs. Given how difficult the process can be, the love for the show comes from the comedy and inevitable fails that come from the contestants’ last-minute designs.

The second season of Nailed It! will begin streaming Friday, June 29 on Netflix.