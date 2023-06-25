Air Fryer Fiasco Forces Cooking Show to Apologize

Subscribers of the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel were greeted with a dramatic new video in their feeds this past week. Titled "we messed up..." with a sad-looking thumbnail of chef Josh Scherer, fans might have been worried that a scandal had rocked the beloved cooking channel, which is owned by Rhett and Link's Mythical Entertainment. Well, there was a scandal...an air fryer scandal. In a tongue-in-cheek apology video, Scherer owned up to botching the February episode of Myth Munchers titled "Busting Air Fryer Myths (Best Chicken Wings?)."

"We just wanna get really serious with you today," Scherer said, rather unseriously. "I know that when you watch our videos you put a certain amount of trust in us, and I think we put that same amount of trust back into you. And I know it's a two-way street, but sometimes we have abandoned that trust in the past, and we just wanna make a really sincere apology for that, because you could go anywhere to watch silly cooking fun time. And when you come here to watch silly cooking fun time, you should know that the things that we're saying are true, and that they're heartfelt, and that we're leading you down a path of righteousness."

After rambling on with the exaggerated apology, Scherer got down to it, explaining, "We made a video titled 'Busting Air Fryer Myths.' None of us knew how to use an air fryer, and you rightfully told us that. And so that's why today we are getting redemption. We hope to win your hearts back."

The initial video brought out complaints about the Mythical Kitchen team's "wobbly fries" and that they should "try again" after using too much oil, among other offenses. Viewers said they didn't utilize the air fryers right and their misuse "really ruined" all the results. The initial Myth Munchers episode was meant to be more of an entertainment product than a serious cooking resource, and the crew's follow-up, which mirrored the style of their Food Battles series, doubled down on the chaotic fun.

"Have I done any sort of practice on an air fryer? Have I touched an air fryer since? Absolutely not," Scherer said before attempting to prepare a salmon skin chicharron tostada. "Do I think today will go any differently than when we fudged up in the past? Certainly not."

Scherer's tostada went up against Nicole Enayati's salmon mousse with herbes de Provence duros. While we won't spoil who won the air fryer cook-off, just know things did not go smoothly...again.

"I've never felt this way on this cooking show before,and I hate what's happening," Scherer ended up telling the judges at the end of the fun episode. "I hate that I'm serving this (dish) to you. I hate that it was my idea to do this episode. I hate, more than anything, this (dish) like a bastard son."

All episodes of Myth Munchers, Food Battles and other Mythical Kitchen productions can be viewed on YouTube. Mythical Kitchen's channel boasts 2.6 million subscribers. The initial air fryer video has racked up 365,000 views, and the "apology" video has even more (495,000 views), likely due to the dramatic thumbnail and title.