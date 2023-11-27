Muppets Fans Get Some Disappointing News, Courtesy of Disney

The Electric Mayhem Band is being forced to disband. Disney+ has canceled The Muppets Mayhem after just a single season, Variety confirmed. The ten-part series was developed for Disney+ by Bill Barretta, Adam F. Goldberg, and Jeff Yorkes and ordered in early 2022. It premiered on the streamer in May 2023.

"What a long, strange trip it's been!" Yorkes wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after news of the show's cancellation broke. "The highs (thanks Zoot!), the lows... A huge thank you to our loyal fans and viewers. I hope audiences continue to discover our little show and that it brings them some joy... and some Mayhem!! Rock on!!"

Per the official description, the live-action comedy followed "The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album."

The Muppets Mayhem starred Lilly Singh as Nora, Tahj Mowry as Electric Mayhem superfan Moog, Saara Chaudry as Nora's sister Hannah, and Anders Holm as JJ. Featured Muppet performers included Matt Vogel as Floyd, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Peter Linz as Lips and Dave Goelz as Zoot. The series also attracted plenty of big names, including Paula Abdul, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin, Morgan Freeman, James Hong, Ke$ha, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Smith, and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

It is unclear how The Muppets Mayhem performed on Disney+. The series was certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% critics score and a 95% audience score. The critics consensus reads, "The Muppets Mayhem might be too slight to find the Rainbow Connection, but its ragtag band of plucky puppets and plethora of showbiz gags make for a solid addition to the franchise."

Following news of the show's cancellation, Goldberg assured fans that he isn't quite ready to say goodbye to the Muppets just yet, writing on X, "Huge thanks to the critic & fan love that got us 6 Emmy noms and a #1 Billboard album. Mayhem was truly the most joyful and collaborative experience of my career. From day one all I've cared about is creating a Muppet-verse and YES I am already cooking up more Muppets with [Bill Barretta] & [Jeff Yorkes]! IT's HAPPENING."