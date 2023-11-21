'The Santa Clauses' Season 2: Elizabeth Allen-Dick Describes Sandra's Character Arc (Exclusive)

The streaming service Disney+ is currently airing Season 2 of The Santa Clauses, which is a continuation of The Santa Clause film franchise. An interesting storyline for the second season is Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) developing witch-like powers. PopCulture spoke to Allen-Dick about her character arc in Season 2.

"I think at first it kind of scares her because she doesn't know what's happening, and she's like, 'I don't know how to control it,'" Allen-Dick, who was with her father, Tim Allen, told PopCulture. "And then when she ends up going to La Befana for help and so she can train her, she has these small victories where she can lift something or make something happen, and she's like, 'Oh, I can do it.' But I feel like since she's going through... Almost like she's becoming a teenager, so she has that, and she gets really angry because she can't control it. So at first I think it goes from scared to like, 'Oh, I did something,' like, 'Oh my gosh.' And then it's like, 'Oh, I can't control it, and it's getting me angry, and I'm breaking stuff and ruining stuff.' So I feel like it's kind of a mix of emotions at first."

Sandra first learns she can talk to animals. And while that seems like a cool power to have, it's not what it's cracked up to be since she hears every animal in the North Pole talking to her. Along with that, Sandra is developing the same powers as La Befana (Laura San Giacomo) but is getting stronger in each episode.

This could mean that Sandra could be in an interesting position at the end of the season. "I really think Season 2 is very, for me it's very different from Season 1," Allen-Dick said. "And I think it's just like, it gets really exciting. You see a lot of just, there's like my dad mentioned, there's a lot of storylines to it and it just gets very exciting near the end. And I just think it's a really special series and it's a more interesting ending than the first season I'll say, because I don't want to give too much away."

New episodes of The Santa Clauses Season 2 premiere every Wednesday on Disney+ with the Season finale streaming on Dec. 6.