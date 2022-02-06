MTV Show’s Reboot Is Already Renewed for Season 2

The Clone High revival hasn’t even premiered yet, but it has already gotten a renewal of a sort. In a recent interview with Collider, series creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealed that the Clone High reboot has gotten a two-season order. There’s still no word on when the show will premiere.

Lord and Miller have a lot of projects on their plate, including The Afterparty on Apple TV+ and the next Spider-Verse film. When asked about Clone High during a video chat interview in February, they revealed that voice recording for the new season was underway. Lord pointed at the microphone he was using for the interview and said: “Well, this is the microphone that I use to do Scudworth, so we’re recording voices, and it’s a two-season order, so every episode is in some part of the process right now. It makes it a really busy time, but it’s also really fun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was news to fans, who found out way back in the summer of 2020 that this project was in the works. It was originally supposed to air on MTV but was then moved to HBO Max. The original series is streaming now on Paramount+.

Sadly, Miller said that the creative team has no idea of when the Clone High reboot will air. He said: “That’s a thing that I actually don’t know. I know that some of the episodes are in animation right now. But I don’t know when it will actually be on the air.”

For those unfamiliar, Clone High is about a high school populated with clones of iconic historical figures. The original cast included Will Forte as Abe Lincoln, Nicole Sullivan as Joan of Arc, Michael McDonald as Gandhi, Christa Miller as Cleopatra and Miller himself as John. F. Kennedy. It’s not clear if any of these cast members are expected to return, or if the recent backlash against white voice actors playing people of color will precipitate any changes.

Clone High was created by Miller, Lord and Bill Lawrence, and aired on MTV for just one season in 2002. It has a total of 13 episodes,yet its enduring legacy makes it a cult classic. It is especially interesting to revisit since Miller and Lord have become such a prolific and successful duo in the years since.

Miller and Lord’s resume now includes movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street. Their latest work is The Afterparty, a murder mystery comedy that premiered on Apple TV+ on Jan. 28, 2022. It stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

The Afterparty aired week to week and wrapped up its season on March 4. The whole season is streaming now. There is no word on when the Clone High revival will premiere, but the original season is streaming now on Paramount+.